1070 Gardenia Ave 5

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 220824
1070 Gardenia Ave Unit #5 Long Beach, CA, 90813
Description
Apartment for Rent
1 bed
1 bath
Laminate hardwood floor
Newly renovated and painted
New ceiling fan installed, window blinds
Kitchen comes with stove/oven
1 uncovered parking space
Owner pays for water
Asking $1350 with $1350 security deposit
Sorry No Pets Allowed
Sorry No Section 8
Convenient location, minutes away from the beach, downtown, Belmont Shore, CSULB, and much more! Must see to appreciate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220824
