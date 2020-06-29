All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1070 Gardenia Ave 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1070 Gardenia Ave 5
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1070 Gardenia Ave 5

1070 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1070 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 220824

1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment
1070 Gardenia Ave Unit #5 Long Beach, CA, 90813

Description
Apartment for Rent

1 bed
1 bath
Laminate hardwood floor
Newly renovated and painted
New ceiling fan installed, window blinds
Kitchen comes with stove/oven
1 uncovered parking space
Owner pays for water
Asking $1350 with $1350 security deposit
Sorry No Pets Allowed
Sorry No Section 8

Convenient location, minutes away from the beach, downtown, Belmont Shore, CSULB, and much more! Must see to appreciate.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220824
Property Id 220824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5534799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have any available units?
1070 Gardenia Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have?
Some of 1070 Gardenia Ave 5's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Gardenia Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Gardenia Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine