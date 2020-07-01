1025 Grand Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Adorable Home with Detached One Car Garage! - This Craftsman style home has received a lot of love and attention. The home features laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. There is a stackable washer and dryer that is adjacent to the lovely bathroom. The hallway bathroom has a stand up shower and pedestal porcelain sink. While the master has a clawfoot tub. In a 875 sq ft home the living space has really been thought through. The guest bedroom features good closet space and built in Murphy bed frame. The en-suite comes with a large walk in closet, big windows for great lighting, and the en-suite bathroom. The homes also has a small cemented backyard area and detached one car garage with access from the alley.



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum. Small Pets Only (Up to 25lbs)



Smoking: Non-smoking



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1912

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway

Flooring: Laminate and Tile

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

Complete the Online Application

Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5626787)