Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1025 Grand Avenue

1025 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Adorable Home with Detached One Car Garage! - This Craftsman style home has received a lot of love and attention. The home features laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. There is a stackable washer and dryer that is adjacent to the lovely bathroom. The hallway bathroom has a stand up shower and pedestal porcelain sink. While the master has a clawfoot tub. In a 875 sq ft home the living space has really been thought through. The guest bedroom features good closet space and built in Murphy bed frame. The en-suite comes with a large walk in closet, big windows for great lighting, and the en-suite bathroom. The homes also has a small cemented backyard area and detached one car garage with access from the alley.

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum. Small Pets Only (Up to 25lbs)

Smoking: Non-smoking

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1912
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5626787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1025 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1025 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1025 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1025 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1025 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.

