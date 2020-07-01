1025 Grand Avenue

Amenities
Adorable Home with Detached One Car Garage! - This Craftsman style home has received a lot of love and attention. The home features laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. There is a stackable washer and dryer that is adjacent to the lovely bathroom. The hallway bathroom has a stand up shower and pedestal porcelain sink. While the master has a clawfoot tub. In a 875 sq ft home the living space has really been thought through. The guest bedroom features good closet space and built in Murphy bed frame. The en-suite comes with a large walk in closet, big windows for great lighting, and the en-suite bathroom. The homes also has a small cemented backyard area and detached one car garage with access from the alley.
Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum. Small Pets Only (Up to 25lbs)
Smoking: Non-smoking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1912
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Garage / Parking: One Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
