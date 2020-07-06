86 Savannah

Amenities

This beautiful condo is located in the highly desirable resort-style living at Baker Ranch and is part of The Rowe community. Baker Ranch has been ranked in the top 20 best selling communities in the US and ranked in the top 4 best in California! This condo has it's own front patio, wood flooring, open floor plan with wood flooring and a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, single basin stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has upgraded carpet and three bedrooms with a separate laundry room. All windows have plantation wood shutters. Washer, dryer and refrigerator is included. It is walking distance to the tennis courts, basketball courts and two parks -- one being the Vista Swim Club with a junior Olympic sized pool, wading pool, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen. Baker Ranch is conveniently located minutes away from major retailers, theaters, markets and Irvine Spectrum. Residents at Baker Ranch have access to California Distinguished Schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are negotiable.