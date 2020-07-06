All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:52 PM

86 Savannah

86 Savannah · No Longer Available
Location

86 Savannah, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
This beautiful condo is located in the highly desirable resort-style living at Baker Ranch and is part of The Rowe community. Baker Ranch has been ranked in the top 20 best selling communities in the US and ranked in the top 4 best in California! This condo has it's own front patio, wood flooring, open floor plan with wood flooring and a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, single basin stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has upgraded carpet and three bedrooms with a separate laundry room. All windows have plantation wood shutters. Washer, dryer and refrigerator is included. It is walking distance to the tennis courts, basketball courts and two parks -- one being the Vista Swim Club with a junior Olympic sized pool, wading pool, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen. Baker Ranch is conveniently located minutes away from major retailers, theaters, markets and Irvine Spectrum. Residents at Baker Ranch have access to California Distinguished Schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Savannah have any available units?
86 Savannah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 86 Savannah have?
Some of 86 Savannah's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Savannah currently offering any rent specials?
86 Savannah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Savannah pet-friendly?
No, 86 Savannah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 86 Savannah offer parking?
Yes, 86 Savannah offers parking.
Does 86 Savannah have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 86 Savannah offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Savannah have a pool?
Yes, 86 Savannah has a pool.
Does 86 Savannah have accessible units?
No, 86 Savannah does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Savannah have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 Savannah has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Savannah have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Savannah does not have units with air conditioning.

