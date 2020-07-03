All apartments in Lake Forest
7 Touraine Pl

7 Touraine Place · No Longer Available
Location

7 Touraine Place, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Foothill Ranch and situated in a cul de sac location adding safety to kids due to less traffic. Right across from canyon giving a beautiful sunrise view and only walkable distance from Blue Ribbon Foothill Ranch Elementary school and all shopping centers. The house has been upgraded with granite countertops, laminated floors, new appliances, and a new AC/Gas unit. Garage has been upgraded with epoxy flooring giving additional usable space for kids. Backyard artistically upgraded with a beautiful water fountain on one end and a wooden deck in the center to enjoy the beautiful open sky and moon light. Owner pays for HOA and Gardening Garbage, Water, Electricity, Gas

(RLNE5696319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Touraine Pl have any available units?
7 Touraine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 7 Touraine Pl have?
Some of 7 Touraine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Touraine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7 Touraine Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Touraine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7 Touraine Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl offers parking.
Does 7 Touraine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Touraine Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl has a pool.
Does 7 Touraine Pl have accessible units?
No, 7 Touraine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Touraine Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Touraine Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Touraine Pl has units with air conditioning.

