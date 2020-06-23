47 Massier Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave bathtub range

Located in the residential area of Foothill Ranch with major retails, and restaurants nearby. The major roads serving the area are the Portola parkway, Bake parkway and highway 241. The house is on a corner lot with a large driveway. The lot has a dominant view on the surrounding area, offering privacy, breeze, and serenity. The family room and kitchen open directly to the backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops, dishwasher, instant hot water tab, microwave, and Refrigerator. The downstairs area is wood flooring and tile. The upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is very large. The master bathroom has two vanities, a shower, a bathtub , and a separate WC. There is an attic fan to help cool the house during summer. The house has been painted, has new faucets, new shower doors, new locks.