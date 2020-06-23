All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019

47 Massier Lane

Location

47 Massier Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
range
Located in the residential area of Foothill Ranch with major retails, and restaurants nearby. The major roads serving the area are the Portola parkway, Bake parkway and highway 241. The house is on a corner lot with a large driveway. The lot has a dominant view on the surrounding area, offering privacy, breeze, and serenity. The family room and kitchen open directly to the backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops, dishwasher, instant hot water tab, microwave, and Refrigerator. The downstairs area is wood flooring and tile. The upstairs has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom is very large. The master bathroom has two vanities, a shower, a bathtub , and a separate WC. There is an attic fan to help cool the house during summer. The house has been painted, has new faucets, new shower doors, new locks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Massier Lane have any available units?
47 Massier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 47 Massier Lane have?
Some of 47 Massier Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Massier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
47 Massier Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Massier Lane pet-friendly?
No, 47 Massier Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 47 Massier Lane offer parking?
No, 47 Massier Lane does not offer parking.
Does 47 Massier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Massier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Massier Lane have a pool?
No, 47 Massier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 47 Massier Lane have accessible units?
No, 47 Massier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Massier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Massier Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Massier Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Massier Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
