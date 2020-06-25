All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

46 Agave

46 Agave · No Longer Available
Location

46 Agave, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

Like New 2015 Brookland Townhome ideally located in Baker Ranch nestled amidst peaceful rolling hills and beautiful mountain vistas. Blessed with a well-designed open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, including 1 downstairs bedroom/bathroom. Some of the many fine features and amenities include high ceilings, recessed lighting, tile floors throughout the main level, a neutral paint palette, dual pane windows with energy efficient low-E glass, fire sprinkler system, and a convenient upstairs laundry room. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for any home chef with beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, sleek Thermofoil cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a large center prep island with desirable breakfast bar. All bathrooms have E-Stone countertops, designer Delta faucets, sleek cabinetry, and quality Kohler sinks. The upstairs bedrooms share a covered balcony with views of the green belt and rolling hills. The main level outdoor patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Attached direct access 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, keys to clubhouses are included. Residents enjoy extensive Resort-Like community amenities offering an abundance of outdoor activities and recreation including numerous family friendly parks, sand volleyball, picnic areas, outdoor BBQs, playgrounds, sports park, playing fields, tot lots, several pools, wading pool, spas, outdoor fireplaces, several clubhouses, meeting rooms, walking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Agave have any available units?
46 Agave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 46 Agave have?
Some of 46 Agave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Agave currently offering any rent specials?
46 Agave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Agave pet-friendly?
No, 46 Agave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 46 Agave offer parking?
Yes, 46 Agave offers parking.
Does 46 Agave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Agave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Agave have a pool?
Yes, 46 Agave has a pool.
Does 46 Agave have accessible units?
No, 46 Agave does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Agave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Agave has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Agave have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Agave does not have units with air conditioning.
