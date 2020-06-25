Amenities

Like New 2015 Brookland Townhome ideally located in Baker Ranch nestled amidst peaceful rolling hills and beautiful mountain vistas. Blessed with a well-designed open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, including 1 downstairs bedroom/bathroom. Some of the many fine features and amenities include high ceilings, recessed lighting, tile floors throughout the main level, a neutral paint palette, dual pane windows with energy efficient low-E glass, fire sprinkler system, and a convenient upstairs laundry room. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for any home chef with beautiful granite countertops and backsplash, sleek Thermofoil cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a large center prep island with desirable breakfast bar. All bathrooms have E-Stone countertops, designer Delta faucets, sleek cabinetry, and quality Kohler sinks. The upstairs bedrooms share a covered balcony with views of the green belt and rolling hills. The main level outdoor patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Attached direct access 2 car garage. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, keys to clubhouses are included. Residents enjoy extensive Resort-Like community amenities offering an abundance of outdoor activities and recreation including numerous family friendly parks, sand volleyball, picnic areas, outdoor BBQs, playgrounds, sports park, playing fields, tot lots, several pools, wading pool, spas, outdoor fireplaces, several clubhouses, meeting rooms, walking and biking trails.