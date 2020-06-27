339 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office in the quiet Salerno Community of Foothill Ranch. This spacious open floor plan with fresh paint has hardwood laminate flooring throughout - attached direct access garage plus an extra assigned parking space in the community. Lots of cabinets and storage, a fireplace, large deck, and great lighting. The den, which sits off the living room can be used as a great office space. Property also includes a washer/dryer and refrigerator. Close to shopping, parks, schools, and the toll roads.