All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 339 Chaumont Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
339 Chaumont Circle
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

339 Chaumont Circle

339 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

339 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom 2 bathroom plus den/office in the quiet Salerno Community of Foothill Ranch. This spacious open floor plan with fresh paint has hardwood laminate flooring throughout - attached direct access garage plus an extra assigned parking space in the community. Lots of cabinets and storage, a fireplace, large deck, and great lighting. The den, which sits off the living room can be used as a great office space. Property also includes a washer/dryer and refrigerator. Close to shopping, parks, schools, and the toll roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
339 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 339 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 339 Chaumont Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
339 Chaumont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 339 Chaumont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 339 Chaumont Circle offers parking.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 339 Chaumont Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
No, 339 Chaumont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 339 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Chaumont Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College