Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Touraine Place

31 Touraine Place · No Longer Available
Location

31 Touraine Place, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome Home! Don't miss this gorgeous, open plan concept house ideally located on a Prime Cul De Sac street in Popular Foothill Ranch. Quietly nestled in the foothills, this Lyon Breeze model offers an unique floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, including one main floor bedroom with full bath. When you enter the house from the double door entry, you will enjoy the soaring vaulted ceilings, light and bright large formal living and private dining room. Family room is featured with built-in fireplace and cabinets. Adjoining kitchen has an open concept surrounded by a wall of windows. The remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas range with range hood, built-in refrigerator, granite counters, a breakfast bar and artistic backsplash. The second floor is featured with a master suite, two additional guest bedrooms and one full bath. Neighborhood amenities include community pool/spa, multiple parks, public library, tennis and sports courts. Outstanding public schools, including Blue Ribbon awarded Foothill Ranch Elementary. Convenient access to Town Center shopping, local restaurants, and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Touraine Place have any available units?
31 Touraine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 31 Touraine Place have?
Some of 31 Touraine Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Touraine Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Touraine Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Touraine Place pet-friendly?
No, 31 Touraine Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 31 Touraine Place offer parking?
No, 31 Touraine Place does not offer parking.
Does 31 Touraine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Touraine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Touraine Place have a pool?
Yes, 31 Touraine Place has a pool.
Does 31 Touraine Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Touraine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Touraine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Touraine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Touraine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Touraine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
