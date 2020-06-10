31 Touraine Place

Amenities

Welcome Home! Don't miss this gorgeous, open plan concept house ideally located on a Prime Cul De Sac street in Popular Foothill Ranch. Quietly nestled in the foothills, this Lyon Breeze model offers an unique floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, including one main floor bedroom with full bath. When you enter the house from the double door entry, you will enjoy the soaring vaulted ceilings, light and bright large formal living and private dining room. Family room is featured with built-in fireplace and cabinets. Adjoining kitchen has an open concept surrounded by a wall of windows. The remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner gas range with range hood, built-in refrigerator, granite counters, a breakfast bar and artistic backsplash. The second floor is featured with a master suite, two additional guest bedrooms and one full bath. Neighborhood amenities include community pool/spa, multiple parks, public library, tennis and sports courts. Outstanding public schools, including Blue Ribbon awarded Foothill Ranch Elementary. Convenient access to Town Center shopping, local restaurants, and freeway.