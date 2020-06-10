All apartments in Lake Forest
29 Caspian

29 Caspian · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

29 Caspian, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing 5 bedroom home located in desirable Lake Forest community! - This amazing 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home is new construction with a fully upgraded kitchen, floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, brand new landscaping, and an open concept main living space. The upgraded kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, large island for family gathers, and beautiful sliding glass door to your private patio. The large master suite brings in plenty of light and offers an upgraded master bathroom. Large 2 car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. no utilities included. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Caspian have any available units?
29 Caspian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 29 Caspian have?
Some of 29 Caspian's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Caspian currently offering any rent specials?
29 Caspian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Caspian pet-friendly?
No, 29 Caspian is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 29 Caspian offer parking?
Yes, 29 Caspian offers parking.
Does 29 Caspian have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Caspian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Caspian have a pool?
No, 29 Caspian does not have a pool.
Does 29 Caspian have accessible units?
No, 29 Caspian does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Caspian have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Caspian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Caspian have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Caspian does not have units with air conditioning.
