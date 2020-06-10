29 Caspian

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Amazing 5 bedroom home located in desirable Lake Forest community! - This amazing 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home is new construction with a fully upgraded kitchen, floor to ceiling sliding glass doors, brand new landscaping, and an open concept main living space. The upgraded kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances, large island for family gathers, and beautiful sliding glass door to your private patio. The large master suite brings in plenty of light and offers an upgraded master bathroom. Large 2 car garage. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. no utilities included. Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123369)