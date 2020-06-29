28762 Vista Santiago Road

Amenities

This amazing home is in turnkey condition. Front yard is hardscaped for no maintenance, yet modern with great curb appeal. The front patio is large enough to accommodate a bistro set (provided) for relaxation. Enter the double doors to an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Just installed carpet downstairs. Large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room. Enter the kitchen which opens to the family room with fireplace. Kitchen is complete with Corian counters, fridge, gas range, micro, and new dishwasher. Island with stools provides extra space and dining. Also, in-kitchen area for eating. Downstairs bedroom and 3/4 bath. Neutral paint t/out the home. Upstairs is the master bedroom with double doors & wall-mounted tv. Master bath with huge jetted tub and dual head shower. Over sized walkin closet with organizers. 2nd bedroom is larger than average and has a double door closet. Hall remodeled bathroom contains shower/tub combo. At the opposite end of the hallway from the master, there is a HUGE room which can be used as an office; a game room; a double-size bedroom, or use your imagination. Peek-a-boo view of the mountains and trees from this room and a window box seat to relax. Two closets in this room. The back yard is also low to no maintenance. Patio at the back door slider with awning. Fruit trees and small garden out back. No lawn to mow. Central heat/air but also ceiling fans in most rooms for efficiency. Great location; great school district; great home.