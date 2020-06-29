All apartments in Lake Forest
28762 Vista Santiago Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

28762 Vista Santiago Road

28762 Vista Santiago Road · No Longer Available
Location

28762 Vista Santiago Road, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
This amazing home is in turnkey condition. Front yard is hardscaped for no maintenance, yet modern with great curb appeal. The front patio is large enough to accommodate a bistro set (provided) for relaxation. Enter the double doors to an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. Just installed carpet downstairs. Large formal living room adjoined by a formal dining room. Enter the kitchen which opens to the family room with fireplace. Kitchen is complete with Corian counters, fridge, gas range, micro, and new dishwasher. Island with stools provides extra space and dining. Also, in-kitchen area for eating. Downstairs bedroom and 3/4 bath. Neutral paint t/out the home. Upstairs is the master bedroom with double doors & wall-mounted tv. Master bath with huge jetted tub and dual head shower. Over sized walkin closet with organizers. 2nd bedroom is larger than average and has a double door closet. Hall remodeled bathroom contains shower/tub combo. At the opposite end of the hallway from the master, there is a HUGE room which can be used as an office; a game room; a double-size bedroom, or use your imagination. Peek-a-boo view of the mountains and trees from this room and a window box seat to relax. Two closets in this room. The back yard is also low to no maintenance. Patio at the back door slider with awning. Fruit trees and small garden out back. No lawn to mow. Central heat/air but also ceiling fans in most rooms for efficiency. Great location; great school district; great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have any available units?
28762 Vista Santiago Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have?
Some of 28762 Vista Santiago Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28762 Vista Santiago Road currently offering any rent specials?
28762 Vista Santiago Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28762 Vista Santiago Road pet-friendly?
No, 28762 Vista Santiago Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road offer parking?
Yes, 28762 Vista Santiago Road offers parking.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28762 Vista Santiago Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have a pool?
No, 28762 Vista Santiago Road does not have a pool.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have accessible units?
No, 28762 Vista Santiago Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28762 Vista Santiago Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 28762 Vista Santiago Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28762 Vista Santiago Road has units with air conditioning.

