Lake Forest, CA
28551 Malabar Rd
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

28551 Malabar Rd

28551 Malabar Road · No Longer Available
Location

28551 Malabar Road, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 4 Beds 3bath 2600 sqft SFR in Portola Hills - Property Id: 139529

Located in Portola Hills area, A Must See 10+. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms SFR. Double Door entry, Newer Granite Kitchen, Center Island, Top Line New Steel Appliances. Newer Pool /Spa, Bbq, 3 Car Garage with Epoxy coated and built-in cabinets. Whole-house Water softener system. Newer Paint. 1 Blk from Premier award winning Elementary School.
Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath, formal Living & Dining room, cozy Family room with fireplace. Upstairs 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, and two bathrooms. Lovely & large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, separate Shower/Tub. All bathroom showers and laundry room are re-modeled recently with Quartz countertops, Frameless glass shower doors, and newer tiles. Association club house includes Gym, Pool, Tennis court, child play area. Owner pays for HOA + Gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139529p
Property Id 139529

(RLNE5041361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28551 Malabar Rd have any available units?
28551 Malabar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28551 Malabar Rd have?
Some of 28551 Malabar Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28551 Malabar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
28551 Malabar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28551 Malabar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 28551 Malabar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 28551 Malabar Rd offers parking.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28551 Malabar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd have a pool?
Yes, 28551 Malabar Rd has a pool.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd have accessible units?
No, 28551 Malabar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28551 Malabar Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 28551 Malabar Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 28551 Malabar Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
