28551 Malabar Rd

Located in Portola Hills area, A Must See 10+. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms SFR. Double Door entry, Newer Granite Kitchen, Center Island, Top Line New Steel Appliances. Newer Pool /Spa, Bbq, 3 Car Garage with Epoxy coated and built-in cabinets. Whole-house Water softener system. Newer Paint. 1 Blk from Premier award winning Elementary School.
Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath, formal Living & Dining room, cozy Family room with fireplace. Upstairs 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, and two bathrooms. Lovely & large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, separate Shower/Tub. All bathroom showers and laundry room are re-modeled recently with Quartz countertops, Frameless glass shower doors, and newer tiles. Association club house includes Gym, Pool, Tennis court, child play area. Owner pays for HOA + Gardener.
