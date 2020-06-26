28551 Malabar Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Available 08/01/19 4 Beds 3bath 2600 sqft SFR in Portola Hills - Property Id: 139529



Located in Portola Hills area, A Must See 10+. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms SFR. Double Door entry, Newer Granite Kitchen, Center Island, Top Line New Steel Appliances. Newer Pool /Spa, Bbq, 3 Car Garage with Epoxy coated and built-in cabinets. Whole-house Water softener system. Newer Paint. 1 Blk from Premier award winning Elementary School.

Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath, formal Living & Dining room, cozy Family room with fireplace. Upstairs 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, and two bathrooms. Lovely & large Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet, separate Shower/Tub. All bathroom showers and laundry room are re-modeled recently with Quartz countertops, Frameless glass shower doors, and newer tiles. Association club house includes Gym, Pool, Tennis court, child play area. Owner pays for HOA + Gardener.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139529p

Property Id 139529



(RLNE5041361)