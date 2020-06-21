26097 Hillsford Place - 1

Amenities

Don't miss this cozy condo in the heart of Lake Forest! This Sycamore Glen TWO Bedroom, ONE Bath second-floor home is an end unit positioned on the cul-de-sac, a prime location within the community. Sunrise and park views make waking up here a dream and the accessibility to dining, shopping, schools, parks and commutable freeway access makes living here a joy! The open concept living area includes a generous family room gathering area, a remodeled kitchen, a dining nook, mirrored walls, a breakfast bar, newer vinyl windows, an all-new HVAC system, an oversized walk-up attic offering tons of storage, natural wood tone flooring throughout, a large, separate laundry room, a remodeled bathroom, neutral earth tones and two large bedrooms, plus a 1-car garage. The community has a private, association pool and tennis courts, plus access to trails and local parks. There are so many reasons to love living in Lake Forest - so don't let this opportunity pass you by!