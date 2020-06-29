All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 26005 Fallbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
26005 Fallbrook
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

26005 Fallbrook

26005 Fallbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26005 Fallbrook, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bennett Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Lake Forest Four bedroom,Three full bath house. Enter custom double doors to formal living and dining room. Remodel kitchen is impeccable with granite counter, new cabinetry . Extra square footage in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. includes refrigerator, Microwave, trash compactor and wine cooler. From kitchen you can look down to family room that has a cozy fireplace made of stones. Media center, speakers stay. Office or den or fourth bedroom off family room. Sun room is through family room and opens to the most Enchanting backyard with waterfall and low maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26005 Fallbrook have any available units?
26005 Fallbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26005 Fallbrook have?
Some of 26005 Fallbrook's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26005 Fallbrook currently offering any rent specials?
26005 Fallbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26005 Fallbrook pet-friendly?
No, 26005 Fallbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26005 Fallbrook offer parking?
Yes, 26005 Fallbrook offers parking.
Does 26005 Fallbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26005 Fallbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26005 Fallbrook have a pool?
No, 26005 Fallbrook does not have a pool.
Does 26005 Fallbrook have accessible units?
No, 26005 Fallbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 26005 Fallbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 26005 Fallbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26005 Fallbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 26005 Fallbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College