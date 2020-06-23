All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Alamitos

26 Alamitos · No Longer Available
Location

26 Alamitos, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity to live in a contemporary showplace backing to Whiting Ranch Wilderness with serene Canyon Views. Situated on a prime cul-de-sac location, this stunning home has been remodeled both inside and out making it feel like a brand new home. Bright and airy upon entry w/soaring ceilings and a spacious living area, this versatile floor plan features a convenient main floor bedroom & bathroom. Enjoy the view while cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring a center island, breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances. The adjoining family room has a gorgeous stacked stone accent wall w/a big screen television & a fireplace making it a great space to gather with family and friends. The upper level features a large master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, big screen tv, serene views & a master bathroom w/dual vanities, an over sized soaking tub, separate shower and big walk in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms & a gorgeous bathroom complete the upper level. 24” Limestone flooring downstairs, rich wood flooring upstairs, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, custom window treatments & plenty of closet space throughout. The backyard features a built-in bbq w/bar seating ,custom lighting, a fireplace and feels like a private sanctuary looking out to the canyon and hillside. Spotless, over-sized 2 car garage. Just a short stroll to Alton Park. Enjoy community pool, tennis, hiking, biking, shopping, and entertainment. Spotless and ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Alamitos have any available units?
26 Alamitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26 Alamitos have?
Some of 26 Alamitos's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Alamitos currently offering any rent specials?
26 Alamitos isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Alamitos pet-friendly?
No, 26 Alamitos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26 Alamitos offer parking?
Yes, 26 Alamitos does offer parking.
Does 26 Alamitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Alamitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Alamitos have a pool?
Yes, 26 Alamitos has a pool.
Does 26 Alamitos have accessible units?
No, 26 Alamitos does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Alamitos have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Alamitos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Alamitos have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Alamitos does not have units with air conditioning.
