26 Alamitos

Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in a contemporary showplace backing to Whiting Ranch Wilderness with serene Canyon Views. Situated on a prime cul-de-sac location, this stunning home has been remodeled both inside and out making it feel like a brand new home. Bright and airy upon entry w/soaring ceilings and a spacious living area, this versatile floor plan features a convenient main floor bedroom & bathroom. Enjoy the view while cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring a center island, breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances. The adjoining family room has a gorgeous stacked stone accent wall w/a big screen television & a fireplace making it a great space to gather with family and friends. The upper level features a large master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, big screen tv, serene views & a master bathroom w/dual vanities, an over sized soaking tub, separate shower and big walk in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms & a gorgeous bathroom complete the upper level. 24” Limestone flooring downstairs, rich wood flooring upstairs, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, custom window treatments & plenty of closet space throughout. The backyard features a built-in bbq w/bar seating ,custom lighting, a fireplace and feels like a private sanctuary looking out to the canyon and hillside. Spotless, over-sized 2 car garage. Just a short stroll to Alton Park. Enjoy community pool, tennis, hiking, biking, shopping, and entertainment. Spotless and ready for move-in.