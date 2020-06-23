26 Alamitos

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Rare opportunity to live in a contemporary showplace backing to Whiting Ranch Wilderness with serene Canyon Views. Situated on a prime cul-de-sac location, this stunning home has been remodeled both inside and out making it feel like a brand new home. Bright and airy upon entry w/soaring ceilings and a spacious living area, this versatile floor plan features a convenient main floor bedroom & bathroom. Enjoy the view while cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring a center island, breakfast nook & stainless steel appliances. The adjoining family room has a gorgeous stacked stone accent wall w/a big screen television & a fireplace making it a great space to gather with family and friends. The upper level features a large master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, big screen tv, serene views & a master bathroom w/dual vanities, an over sized soaking tub, separate shower and big walk in closet. 2 spacious secondary bedrooms & a gorgeous bathroom complete the upper level. 24” Limestone flooring downstairs, rich wood flooring upstairs, upgraded lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, custom window treatments & plenty of closet space throughout. The backyard features a built-in bbq w/bar seating ,custom lighting, a fireplace and feels like a private sanctuary looking out to the canyon and hillside. Spotless, over-sized 2 car garage. Just a short stroll to Alton Park. Enjoy community pool, tennis, hiking, biking, shopping, and entertainment. Spotless and ready for move-in.