25251 Oak Canyon Lane

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! CHARMING, CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY single level condo, in a wonderful & quiet enclave in North Lake Forest. Located in the Tierra Vista complex, this highly sought, bright & airy 2 beds & 2 baths unit features an open floor plan & a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) & custom cabinets. There are 2 spacious master suites on each wing (1 of them w/an en suite master bathroom & a walk-in closet) & each with a direct access to backyard. Other interior highlights incl. granite counters & custom cabinets in both bathrooms, crown molding throughout, updated doors w/modern hardware, recessed lights throughout, dual pane windows & doors, newer engineered hardwood flooring in the living & dining areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms & plenty of storage spaces. There is a separate laundry room w/laundry hookups (washer & dryer included) & direct access to an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy year round cozy or large gatherings in the private backyard (gardening service included). Other community amenities incl. a community pool & spa. Conveniently located & within minutes to highly desirable schools, shopping, eateries, business centers & freeways, this well maintained property, full of pride of ownership, is designed for family living at its best! ~Welcome Home!~ **Trash is included with flexible lease term & options**