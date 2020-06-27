All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
25251 Oak Canyon Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

25251 Oak Canyon Lane

25251 Oak Canyon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25251 Oak Canyon Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! CHARMING, CLEAN, MOVE-IN READY single level condo, in a wonderful & quiet enclave in North Lake Forest. Located in the Tierra Vista complex, this highly sought, bright & airy 2 beds & 2 baths unit features an open floor plan & a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, newer stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included) & custom cabinets. There are 2 spacious master suites on each wing (1 of them w/an en suite master bathroom & a walk-in closet) & each with a direct access to backyard. Other interior highlights incl. granite counters & custom cabinets in both bathrooms, crown molding throughout, updated doors w/modern hardware, recessed lights throughout, dual pane windows & doors, newer engineered hardwood flooring in the living & dining areas, newer carpet in the bedrooms & plenty of storage spaces. There is a separate laundry room w/laundry hookups (washer & dryer included) & direct access to an attached 1 car garage. Enjoy year round cozy or large gatherings in the private backyard (gardening service included). Other community amenities incl. a community pool & spa. Conveniently located & within minutes to highly desirable schools, shopping, eateries, business centers & freeways, this well maintained property, full of pride of ownership, is designed for family living at its best! ~Welcome Home!~ **Trash is included with flexible lease term & options**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have any available units?
25251 Oak Canyon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have?
Some of 25251 Oak Canyon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25251 Oak Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25251 Oak Canyon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25251 Oak Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane offers parking.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25251 Oak Canyon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25251 Oak Canyon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
