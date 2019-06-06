All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

24451 Corta Cresta Drive

24451 Corta Cresta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24451 Corta Cresta Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Have a cool summer in this California pool home! Large home features 5 bedrooms + a loft on a large lot. Open floor plan has a soaring
ceiling in living room and huge family room. Wall to wall window has natural light filter all day long in spacious family room… Large kitchen
that flows into family room has granite counters, stainless sink, bay window & wall of dual-pane vinyl windows. Looks out to an
Entertainer's yard including pool, spa, built-in BBQ with stainless appliances, 2 large bar areas. Huge master bedroom is w/balcony &
walk-in closet has organizers. 1 bedroom & bath down & 4 others plus added loft up! Crown moldings, ceiling fans throughout. French
windows, recessed lighting, newer vinyl fencing. Enjoy The Lake Forest Beach & Tennis Club offering 2 pools, beach & swim lagoon, 5
tennis courts, two half basketball courts, sand volleyball, fitness center, Lake View Lounge & pool tables

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have any available units?
24451 Corta Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have?
Some of 24451 Corta Cresta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24451 Corta Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24451 Corta Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24451 Corta Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive has a pool.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24451 Corta Cresta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24451 Corta Cresta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
