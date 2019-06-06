24451 Corta Cresta Drive

Amenities
Have a cool summer in this California pool home! Large home features 5 bedrooms + a loft on a large lot. Open floor plan has a soaring
ceiling in living room and huge family room. Wall to wall window has natural light filter all day long in spacious family room… Large kitchen
that flows into family room has granite counters, stainless sink, bay window & wall of dual-pane vinyl windows. Looks out to an
Entertainer's yard including pool, spa, built-in BBQ with stainless appliances, 2 large bar areas. Huge master bedroom is w/balcony &
walk-in closet has organizers. 1 bedroom & bath down & 4 others plus added loft up! Crown moldings, ceiling fans throughout. French
windows, recessed lighting, newer vinyl fencing. Enjoy The Lake Forest Beach & Tennis Club offering 2 pools, beach & swim lagoon, 5
tennis courts, two half basketball courts, sand volleyball, fitness center, Lake View Lounge & pool tables