Last updated January 24 2020

24121 Jeronimo Lane

24121 Jeronimo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24121 Jeronimo Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
OPEN HOUSE SAT 11-3 and SUNDAY 11-3. One story detached home $3,050/month in the prestigious Lake Forest Keys neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled with new flooring throughout, expanded kitchen with lots of cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and a corner sink with windows. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a charming, wood fireplace with beautiful views of a wide greenbelt and mature trees. Enclosed backyard off the living room is a lovely place to BBQ, entertain and enjoy the outside with your family and friends. Master bedroom suite with sliding glass door opens to side patio. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. New furnace. Central air conditioning. Home has indoor laundry room. Large, two car garage with back wall filled with tall storage cabinets and work benches on the side. Living in this wonderful home includes membership to the Sun and Sail Club with access to the large large lake, 3 pools, Jacuzzi spa, gym, work out classes include cross fit and yoga, tennis, volleyball, basketball, kids playground, swim team, and club house. The lake is just down the greenbelt and offers catch and release fishing etc. Lake Forest Keys is centrally located in Southern Orange County near I-5, I-405, and 241 Toll Rd and is a great place to live. 24121 Jeronimo Lane, Lake Forest. Call agent Susan (949)300-4888 for more details. or email sangell05@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have any available units?
24121 Jeronimo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have?
Some of 24121 Jeronimo Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24121 Jeronimo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24121 Jeronimo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24121 Jeronimo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24121 Jeronimo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24121 Jeronimo Lane offers parking.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24121 Jeronimo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24121 Jeronimo Lane has a pool.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have accessible units?
No, 24121 Jeronimo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24121 Jeronimo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24121 Jeronimo Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24121 Jeronimo Lane has units with air conditioning.

