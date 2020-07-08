Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court yoga

OPEN HOUSE SAT 11-3 and SUNDAY 11-3. One story detached home $3,050/month in the prestigious Lake Forest Keys neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, remodeled with new flooring throughout, expanded kitchen with lots of cabinets, gorgeous granite counter tops and a corner sink with windows. Living room has vaulted ceilings and a charming, wood fireplace with beautiful views of a wide greenbelt and mature trees. Enclosed backyard off the living room is a lovely place to BBQ, entertain and enjoy the outside with your family and friends. Master bedroom suite with sliding glass door opens to side patio. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. New furnace. Central air conditioning. Home has indoor laundry room. Large, two car garage with back wall filled with tall storage cabinets and work benches on the side. Living in this wonderful home includes membership to the Sun and Sail Club with access to the large large lake, 3 pools, Jacuzzi spa, gym, work out classes include cross fit and yoga, tennis, volleyball, basketball, kids playground, swim team, and club house. The lake is just down the greenbelt and offers catch and release fishing etc. Lake Forest Keys is centrally located in Southern Orange County near I-5, I-405, and 241 Toll Rd and is a great place to live. 24121 Jeronimo Lane, Lake Forest. Call agent Susan (949)300-4888 for more details. or email sangell05@aol.com