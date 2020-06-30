22802 Malaga Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Quiet Nicely kept complex with pool & spa. Must see to appreciate! Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom carriage unit with 1 car garage right below plus one assigned space. End unit with lots of light, newer windows, doors, wood plank look flooring, LED lighting. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Central air and heat. Granite counter tops and gas stove in kitchen. Inside washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Private patio. Close to restaurants, shops and walking distance to El Toro High School. Prefer a long term tenant.