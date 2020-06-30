All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

22802 Malaga Way

22802 Malaga Way · No Longer Available
Location

22802 Malaga Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Quiet Nicely kept complex with pool & spa. Must see to appreciate! Beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom carriage unit with 1 car garage right below plus one assigned space. End unit with lots of light, newer windows, doors, wood plank look flooring, LED lighting. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Central air and heat. Granite counter tops and gas stove in kitchen. Inside washer/dryer and refrigerator included. Private patio. Close to restaurants, shops and walking distance to El Toro High School. Prefer a long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22802 Malaga Way have any available units?
22802 Malaga Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 22802 Malaga Way have?
Some of 22802 Malaga Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22802 Malaga Way currently offering any rent specials?
22802 Malaga Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22802 Malaga Way pet-friendly?
No, 22802 Malaga Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 22802 Malaga Way offer parking?
Yes, 22802 Malaga Way offers parking.
Does 22802 Malaga Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22802 Malaga Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22802 Malaga Way have a pool?
Yes, 22802 Malaga Way has a pool.
Does 22802 Malaga Way have accessible units?
No, 22802 Malaga Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22802 Malaga Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22802 Malaga Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22802 Malaga Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22802 Malaga Way has units with air conditioning.

