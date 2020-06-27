21184 Gladiolos Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely superb, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Two story with detached double garage, upgraded to owners high standards. Gas/Granite fireplace in living room, spacious updated kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Separate dining area with sliding doors to the patio. Lots of closets and plantation shutters throughout the home, granite counter to linen closet, a mixture of travertine, tile and carpet flooring. Shady patio with mature citrus tree connects to a 2 car over-sized garage with plentiful loft & storage cabinets. Central heating & A/C. ADT Alarm System installed. Two sunny Bedrooms upstairs including a Master with fitted closets and en suite custom tile and travertine bathroom, 2nd bedroom with fitted closets and attached full bathroom. Washer & Dryer are at bedroom level tucked away behind a louvered door closet. Ceiling Fans in living room & bedrooms. Association Swimming Pool and Spa just steps away. Easy access to 5 & 405 freeways. Hurry this will not last!!