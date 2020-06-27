All apartments in Lake Forest
Lake Forest, CA
21184 Gladiolos Way
21184 Gladiolos Way

21184 Gladiolos Way
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

21184 Gladiolos Way, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely superb, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Two story with detached double garage, upgraded to owners high standards. Gas/Granite fireplace in living room, spacious updated kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Separate dining area with sliding doors to the patio. Lots of closets and plantation shutters throughout the home, granite counter to linen closet, a mixture of travertine, tile and carpet flooring. Shady patio with mature citrus tree connects to a 2 car over-sized garage with plentiful loft & storage cabinets. Central heating & A/C. ADT Alarm System installed. Two sunny Bedrooms upstairs including a Master with fitted closets and en suite custom tile and travertine bathroom, 2nd bedroom with fitted closets and attached full bathroom. Washer & Dryer are at bedroom level tucked away behind a louvered door closet. Ceiling Fans in living room & bedrooms. Association Swimming Pool and Spa just steps away. Easy access to 5 & 405 freeways. Hurry this will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have any available units?
21184 Gladiolos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 21184 Gladiolos Way have?
Some of 21184 Gladiolos Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21184 Gladiolos Way currently offering any rent specials?
21184 Gladiolos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21184 Gladiolos Way pet-friendly?
No, 21184 Gladiolos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way offer parking?
Yes, 21184 Gladiolos Way offers parking.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21184 Gladiolos Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have a pool?
Yes, 21184 Gladiolos Way has a pool.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have accessible units?
No, 21184 Gladiolos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21184 Gladiolos Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21184 Gladiolos Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21184 Gladiolos Way has units with air conditioning.

