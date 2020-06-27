17 Lavender

Amenities

This beautiful Tuscan elevation home is located in the highly desirable resort-style living at Baker Ranch. It features 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms -- YES, there are three bedroom suites and a bedroom on the main floor! Enter the residence into the two-story foyer and into the great room and kitchen with beautiful wood plank tile flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops with a single basin stainless steel sink! From the dining room, you can step out into the side yard. The master bath has an oversized shower with a dry off area, dual sinks with quartz countertops, framed mirror and a large master closet. Laundry Room is located upstairs. It is walking distance to the tennis courts, basketball courts and two parks -- one being the Vista Swim Club with a junior Olympic sized pool, wading pool, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen. Baker Ranch is conveniently located minutes away from major retailers, theaters, markets and Irvine Spectrum. Residents at Baker Ranch have access to California Distinguished Schools.