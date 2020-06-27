All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

17 Lavender

17 Lavender · No Longer Available
Location

17 Lavender, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This beautiful Tuscan elevation home is located in the highly desirable resort-style living at Baker Ranch. It features 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms -- YES, there are three bedroom suites and a bedroom on the main floor! Enter the residence into the two-story foyer and into the great room and kitchen with beautiful wood plank tile flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops with a single basin stainless steel sink! From the dining room, you can step out into the side yard. The master bath has an oversized shower with a dry off area, dual sinks with quartz countertops, framed mirror and a large master closet. Laundry Room is located upstairs. It is walking distance to the tennis courts, basketball courts and two parks -- one being the Vista Swim Club with a junior Olympic sized pool, wading pool, oversized spa and an outdoor kitchen. Baker Ranch is conveniently located minutes away from major retailers, theaters, markets and Irvine Spectrum. Residents at Baker Ranch have access to California Distinguished Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lavender have any available units?
17 Lavender doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 17 Lavender have?
Some of 17 Lavender's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Lavender currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lavender is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lavender pet-friendly?
No, 17 Lavender is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 17 Lavender offer parking?
No, 17 Lavender does not offer parking.
Does 17 Lavender have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Lavender does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lavender have a pool?
Yes, 17 Lavender has a pool.
Does 17 Lavender have accessible units?
No, 17 Lavender does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lavender have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Lavender does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lavender have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Lavender does not have units with air conditioning.

