401 Avenida Castilla
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

401 Avenida Castilla

401 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
range
Resort style living with 27 hole championship golf course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 3 fitness centers, wood and metal shops, arts and crafts, tennis, pickleball courts, stables and over 250 clubs plus transportation system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
401 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 401 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 401 Avenida Castilla's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
401 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla does not offer parking.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 401 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.
