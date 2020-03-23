Resort style living with 27 hole championship golf course, 7 clubhouses, 5 pools, 3 fitness centers, wood and metal shops, arts and crafts, tennis, pickleball courts, stables and over 250 clubs plus transportation system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
401 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 401 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 401 Avenida Castilla's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
401 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.