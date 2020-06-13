Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

256 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with balcony

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
69 Calle Aragon
69 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Must be 55 plus to live in the best Active Senior Community. Light laminate floors throughout except bath room.which has linoleum. Large Bathroom with shower over tub. Spacious living room and storage closet off living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E
5500 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An excellent recently upgraded spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths, 1,260 sq.ft. 2nd floor end unit EL MIRADOR model with a glass enclosed balcony for additional living space.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3030 Calle Sonora
3030 Calle Sonora, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
717 sqft
Single Story condo, with no one living above or below., No stairs coming into the home. Nice location and very close to the covered Carport, with added storage. The home as been freshly painted and new carpeting installed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3371 Punta Alta
3371 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
868 Avenida Sevilla #B
868 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1010 sqft
Laguna Woods GEM! End unit Casa Linda located near Aliso Creek. NO STAIRS if you park on the street. Drenched in natural light, this lovely home is ready for you to move right in. Freshly painted and spotlessly clean! .

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2394 Via Mariposa W
2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1199 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5377 Avenida Sosiega
5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2078 Ronda Granada
2078 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL. Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
73 CALLE ARAGON
73 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1010 sqft
Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook. Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3156 ALTA VISTA
3156 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
998 sqft
WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEAT & A/C, WASHER/DRYER, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS & NEW PAINT. ENCLOSED PATIO.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2066 Via Mariposa E
2066 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
890 sqft
Looking for a vacation spot or retirement rental come and check out Laguna Woods 55+community. This lovely Monterey manor 2 bedroom/1 bath fully furnished with a fully furnished kitchen and a lovely front patio, very quiet area with trees out front.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5489 Paseo Del Lago W
5489 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1218 sqft
FANTASTC LOCATION overlooking the par 3 Golf Course this updated Casa Milano model features 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and freezer unit.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2381 Via MariposaW W
2381 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1195 sqft
Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Laguna Woods, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Laguna Woods renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

