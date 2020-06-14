Apartment List
/
CA
/
laguna woods
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with garage

Laguna Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2394 Via Mariposa W
2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1199 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5377 Avenida Sosiega
5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3156 ALTA VISTA
3156 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
998 sqft
WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEAT & A/C, WASHER/DRYER, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS & NEW PAINT. ENCLOSED PATIO.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2381 Via MariposaW W
2381 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1195 sqft
Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3171 VIA VISTA
3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Woods
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Laguna Hills
14 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
2303 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
5039 sqft
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
17 Jaeger Lane
17 Jaeger Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
976 sqft
MODEL PERFECT 2 BEDROOM HOME ! Spacious, light & bright floor plan offering a large living and dining room with large windows and a fireplace --open kitchen . fresh two tone interior paint.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Laguna Woods, CA

Laguna Woods apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Accessible Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with GarageLaguna Woods Apartments with GymLaguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Woods Apartments with Parking
Laguna Woods Apartments with PoolLaguna Woods Apartments with Washer-DryerLaguna Woods Dog Friendly ApartmentsLaguna Woods Furnished ApartmentsLaguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College