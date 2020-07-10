/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
123 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4020 Calle Sonora Este # C
4020 Calle Sonora Este, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1176 sqft
Quiet location. PANORAMIC VIEW of the city, golf course and mountains. COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE LEVEL condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Approx. 1213 s/f and one-car DETACHED garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
852 RONDA MENDOZA
852 Ronda Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH ALL THE AMENITIES. REDONE KITCHEN, CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, FULL SIZED STACKED WASHER/DRYER, LOVELY VIEW. ALL THE FEATURES OF THIS AMAZING SENIOR COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF ORANGE COUNTY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
643 Avenida Sevilla
643 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community.
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Via Carrizo
3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1079 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Vista home. Brand new water proof wood finish luxury vinyl floors all over living area, New designer light gray fresh painted walls and ceiling throughout the house.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3111 Via Serena S
3111 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3112 Via Serena S
3112 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Woods Village nicely updated La Brisa model. This spacious two bedroom / two bath unit has an open outlook and is centrally located between gates 7 and 8.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5489 Paseo Del Lago W
5489 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1218 sqft
FANTASTC LOCATION overlooking the par 3 Golf Course this updated Casa Milano model features 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath. The kitchen has been upgraded with quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator and freezer unit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
2324 Via Puerta
2324 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1009 sqft
Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3006 Via Buena Vista
3006 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Wow! It's a beautifully remodeled, highly sought after VILLA NOVA, single level. 2BD/1.75BA with gated front patio condo.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3171 VIA VISTA
3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
29 Calle Aragon
29 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1040 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE...Incredible location with serene park like views. Just finished beautifully remodeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. New Windows, Floors, Kitchen w/Quartz countertops and Marble backsplash.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5331 Bahia Blanca W
5331 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1080 sqft
TOP FLOOR NO STAIRS CASA VISTA WITH MANY UPGRADES. FRESHLY PAINTED, W/W CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERS, SMOOTH TOP RANGE, DOUBLE STAINLESS SINK WITH NEW FAUCETS, NEW VANITIES, VANITY LIGHTS AND SHOWER DOORS IN BOTH BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Woods
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Similar Pages
Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Accessible Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with GarageLaguna Woods Apartments with GymLaguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Woods Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA