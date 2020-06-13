/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
218 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5476 Paseo Del Lago E
5476 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
This is a three bedrooms and 2 bath, single story unit,is located on a private single loaded street and having great view from the back patio. This lovely home has a beautiful gated courtyard entry and an oversize two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Woods
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Altura
1 Unit Available
57 Domani
57 Domani, Irvine, CA
Nestled in the guard-gated village of Laguna Altura. Boasting the largest floor plan in the community on a premier corner lot located in a private cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
9 Woodswallow Lane
9 Woodswallow Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1492 sqft
No pets permitted. | Wonderful Laguna Audubon location within the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Beautifully remodeled and cared for detached home with desirable floor plan and great natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laguna Audubon
1 Unit Available
32 Blackbird Lane
32 Blackbird Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
Enjoy views of Laguna Canyon from your kitchen window. This home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backs to a large hill that provides privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22505 Caminito Grande #61
22505 Caminito Grande, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1493 sqft
- Outstanding end-unit location offering a beautiful view, new carpeting and freshly re-painted. Great floor plan featuring a huge living room w/ view balcony & main floor master suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
9 Thornbird
9 Thornbird, Aliso Viejo, CA
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the great city of Aliso Viejo. This home has been remodeled throughout and features a downstairs bedroom and full bath. The home also has a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The Cul de sac location is perfect too.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22655 Napoli
22655 Napoli, Laguna Hills, CA
What a beautiful home on an outstanding CDS location!!! Very rare & highly sought after 4 BR single level home. Lots of upgrades throughout this lovely home, gorgeous brand newer laminate & beautiful tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Fieldcrest Villas
1 Unit Available
4 Cloudcrest
4 Cloudcrest, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1375 sqft
Incredible 2 Bedroom + Loft End Unit Location Overlooking Lush Greenbelts With Lots Of Privacy & Serene Views From Every Room! Light & Bright Open Floorplan Features Vaulted Ceilings and Numerous Windows Allowing The Flow From The Living Room,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
5 Santa Clara Street
5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1386 sqft
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
22216 Caminito Escobedo
22216 Caminito Escobedo, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1368 sqft
View View View!!! Best value in Laguna Hills complete remodel. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Laguna Village condo nestled in a wooded setting with spectacular greenbelt and hillside views.
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
30 Old Mission Road
30 Old Mission Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA
The master-planned community 'Pasadera at Glenwood' is adjacent to the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Woods
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1358 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodbridge
36 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,770
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Rancho de los Alisos
9 Units Available
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1395 sqft
Single bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom condos are pet friendly with cozy kitchens, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and garage parking. Enjoy pool, hot tub, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1651 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Flores Los Alisos
1 Unit Available
146 Las Flores
146 Las Flores, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Contemporary Spanish Style Detached Home in Aliso Viejo. Built in 1997, this home is located in the Las Flores gated community adjacent to Wood Canyon Drive. This 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Irvine Spectrum
1 Unit Available
57 White Blossom
57 White Blossom, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1840 sqft
NEW Detached Home at Cypress Village, the Marigold Community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a working/study area. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
