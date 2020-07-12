Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

308 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3320 Via Carrizo
3320 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1544 sqft
Welcome to resort living in Laguna Woods.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4020 Calle Sonora Este # C
4020 Calle Sonora Este, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1176 sqft
Quiet location. PANORAMIC VIEW of the city, golf course and mountains. COMPLETELY REMODELED ONE LEVEL condo. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Approx. 1213 s/f and one-car DETACHED garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
173 Avenida Majorca
173 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1009 sqft
Vacation with RESORT LIVING near LAGUNA BEACH!..55+ Senior Resort Community of Laguna Woods Village...This Beautiful 2 bedroom-2 bath Lower Majorca model is Fully Furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy the amenities of “The Village” ..

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains. Huge greenbelts surround, A true resort living in SENIOR Community for 55+.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
932 Avenida Majorca
932 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2384 Via Mariposa W
2384 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1190 sqft
Elegantly updated GARDEN VILLA - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT- NO STAIRS OR STEPS - adjacent to the 27 hole Golf Course, near Clubhouse 4 Craft Center-Sewing,Jewelry,Pottery,Lapidary,Photography, heated lap pool,roll-in spa.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
643 Avenida Sevilla
643 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community.

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5370 Punta Alta
5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with a lovely view in the 55+ senior community of Laguna Woods. Located on the second floor, this home has an underground parking space with easy access to the elevator and mail delivery.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3180 Alta Vista
3180 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1378 sqft
Remodeled home in 55+ Laguna Woods! Three Bedrooms with a Room addition to the Master Suite! This lovely unit is a single level. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two-car garage and a driveway.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3309 Via Carrizo
3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1079 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Vista home. Brand new water proof wood finish luxury vinyl floors all over living area, New designer light gray fresh painted walls and ceiling throughout the house.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2193 Via Mariposa E
2193 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
“HARMONY WITH A VIEW” - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL LIGHT & BRIGHT SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM & TWO BATHROOM “CASA CONTENTA” WITH VIEWS! WITH NO ONE ABOVE YOU, & POSITIONED PERFECTLY TO CAPTURE MESMERIZING VIEWS & OCEAN BREEZES, THE

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3111 Via Serena S
3111 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms has a king size bed in the master bedroom & a queen size bed in the guest bedroom. Easy access to laundry bldg and to parking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3018 Via Buena
3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Via Mariposa E
2360 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1117 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Unfurnished for long term lease. Lovely single story "Cordoba" home with NO ONE ABOVE and BELOW. It has 2 beds / 2 baths in a very private location. This unit is in a fantastic location near Club House 4.
City Guide for Laguna Woods, CA

“Poetry flourishes there [Laguna Woods]. I’ll confirm it if not the way others prove that in old England butterflies stole churned milk and got a name.” (-Manuel Quintero Vargas, “Via Four Times Aurea”)

Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laguna Woods, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laguna Woods apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

