/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:33 AM
155 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
827 Via Alhambra
827 Via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1009 sqft
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com. 55+ residential community.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
463 AVENIDA SEVILLA
463 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 463 AVENIDA SEVILLA in Laguna Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3112 Via Serena S
3112 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1145 sqft
Laguna Woods Village nicely updated La Brisa model. This spacious two bedroom / two bath unit has an open outlook and is centrally located between gates 7 and 8.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5500 Paseo Del Lago W #2E
5500 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1260 sqft
An excellent recently upgraded spacious 2 beds & 1.75 baths, 1,260 sq.ft. 2nd floor end unit EL MIRADOR model with a glass enclosed balcony for additional living space.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
573 AVENIDA SEVILLA
573 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
CUTE 2 BR , 1.5 BATH SINGLE STORY WITH LAMINATE FLOORING, EASY PARKING, END UNIT. LIGHT & BRIGHT. NEW PAINT. UNFURNISHED. ALL THIS PLUS ALL THE AMENITIES THIS 55+ COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
137 Avenida Majorca
137 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1324 sqft
How lucky can you get to be able to live in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath converted Sevile Model. This unit features new flooring throughout downstairs and new carpet upstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3371 Punta Alta
3371 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1118 sqft
What a Gorgeous view ,Location and amenities magnificent!!! Just a few of the benefits you will enjoy in this very beautiful Sierra model .
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
868 Avenida Sevilla #B
868 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1010 sqft
Laguna Woods GEM! End unit Casa Linda located near Aliso Creek. NO STAIRS if you park on the street. Drenched in natural light, this lovely home is ready for you to move right in. Freshly painted and spotlessly clean! .
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2360 Via Mariposa E
2360 Via Mariposa East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1117 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Unfurnished for long term lease. Lovely single story "Cordoba" home with NO ONE ABOVE and BELOW. It has 2 beds / 2 baths in a very private location. This unit is in a fantastic location near Club House 4.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2394 Via Mariposa W
2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1199 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3145 Via Vista
3145 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1079 sqft
Single story unit, Casa Vista, there is no nobody above or below. there is no steps in inside nor no steps to get in the unit. This unit has 2 BR and 2 Bath rooms. Laminated floor through out, except bath rooms are tiled floor.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5349 Algarrobo
5349 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
989 sqft
Convenient washer dryer located in hall closet.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5377 Avenida Sosiega
5377 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1800 sqft
Short term furnished lease available in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods from November 2020 through March 2021.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2078 Ronda Granada
2078 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL. Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
73 CALLE ARAGON
73 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1010 sqft
Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook. Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2327 Via Mariposa W
2327 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3156 ALTA VISTA
3156 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
998 sqft
WONDERFUL SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEAT & A/C, WASHER/DRYER, NEW LAMINATE FLOORS & NEW PAINT. ENCLOSED PATIO.
Similar Pages
Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Accessible Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with GarageLaguna Woods Apartments with GymLaguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaguna Woods Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA