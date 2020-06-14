Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

189 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Woods renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
597 Avenida Majorca
597 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL-55+ Community-Available August 1st thru Mid December (time period negotiable)-3 Month Minimum rental. Beautifully Remodeled Cottage Style End Unit Valencia Model with Front Patio and Atrium.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5340 Bahia Blanca W
5340 Bahia Blanca West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1105 sqft
Beautiful upgraded Single-Level end unit home with ATTACHED GARAGE. No one above or below. Nestled in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac surrounded by nature. There is something for everyone in Guard Gated Laguna Woods Village.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
781 VIA LOS ALOS
781 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1009 sqft
Beautiful, Tranquil setting with view of open greenbelt from living room and bedrooms. Wall has been lowered to enjoy the outdoor scenery. Lovely furnished 2 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2394 Via Mariposa W
2394 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1199 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Garden Villa 1st Floor End Unit Condo with views of Golf Course. This building has convenient elevator from Subterranean Garage or Stairs. 1st floor is on Ground Level when coming in front door of building.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2078 Ronda Granada
2078 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1250 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. Furnished New Valencia -REMODELED! 6 months to 1-year RENTAL. Private location with a park-like setting with grassy greenbelt to enjoy a chat with your neighbors or read a book under the trees.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
73 CALLE ARAGON
73 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1010 sqft
Enjoy the lovely view of the treetops as you use the elevator lift to the second floor. This manner has beautiful high ceilings and a lovely outlook. Elevator take you high in the building or exercise on the steps. live in the tree tops.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2327 Via Mariposa W
2327 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Laguna Woods Village 55+ Senior Community. Furnished 2BR, 2BA Casa Linda model. Nicely furnished with inside laundry. Large flat screen television in living room. Queen bed in master, Queen sofa pull-out in guest room or den.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2324 Via Puerta
2324 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1009 sqft
Available now for short or long term. Gorgeous! Remodel completed in 2018. Light and bright condo is newly furnished and painted. Laguna Woods Village (formally Leisure World) is one of the premier 55+ age-restricted gated communities.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2381 Via MariposaW W
2381 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1195 sqft
Gorgeous completely renovated Garden Villa model end unit condo with elevator from private subterranean parking garage. Nestled in an exclusive gated resort-like community. Amazing & serene location overlooking a park setting.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3171 VIA VISTA
3171 Via Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This is a 3-5 month rental, June 1st to Oct 31st, 2020. Totally furnished and equipped with the finest to make your stay a wow.Just bring your toothbrush. True Resort living in Laguna Woods. A one of a kind 1600 sf immaculate designer home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5368 Algarrobo
5368 Algarrobo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
894 sqft
Welcome Home to this nicely updated condo in one of the most highly desired senior living communities in all of Orange County!! Enjoy BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, along with new flooring throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Woods
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
36 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Central Laguna Hills
14 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,488
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.

Last updated June 14
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
60 Rainwood
60 Rainwood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1221 sqft
Newly updated and upgraded upper level condo within the Glenwood Village neighborhood.

Last updated June 14
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

Last updated June 14
Glenwood Village
1 Unit Available
19 Baywood
19 Baywood, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
993 sqft
Cozy and well-maintained condo in the heart of Aliso Viejo overlooking Pinewood Park! 2 bedroom, 1 bath (PLUS vanity with additional sink in master).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Laguna Woods, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Laguna Woods renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

