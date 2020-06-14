124 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with hardwood floors
“Poetry flourishes there [Laguna Woods]. I’ll confirm it if not the way others prove that in old England butterflies stole churned milk and got a name.” (-Manuel Quintero Vargas, “Via Four Times Aurea”)
Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.