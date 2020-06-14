124 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3350 Bahia Blanca E
3350 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1188 sqft
Ground floor Catalina Model condo with garage. Completely remodeled - kitchen has granite counter tops, dual pane windows, wood like flooring and updated bathrooms. /the living room features a wood burning fireplace and wood cabinetry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2570 sqft
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW******* $3750.00 RENT $3750.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
254 CALLE ARAGON
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1009 sqft
FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM MANOR FACING LOVELY GREENBELT AREA. GREAT LOCATION NEAR CLUBHOUSE 1, POOL & LIBRARY. BRAND NEW VINYL WOOD LIKE FLOORING THRU-OUT. NEW PAINT. KING SIZE BED IN MASTER BEDROOM. WALK IN SHOWER.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3018 Via Buena
3018 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
717 sqft
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. One story, no stairs, very clean and bright, one-bed, one-bath, La Casita with no one above and below.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,693
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central Laguna Hills
30 Units Available
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Lake Forest
16 Units Available
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Laguna Hills
13 Units Available
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,502
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
118 Gardenview
118 Gardenview, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
5039 sqft
Located in the Prestigious and Desirable, guard gated community of HIDDEN CANYON. This IMPRESSIVE residence features 5 bedrooms and 5.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
23 Dominguez St
23 Dominguez Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1725 sqft
This beautiful home was remolded in 2017 with the high end stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener and purification system. Home boasts a wonderful open floor plan with more natural light and more space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Moulton Parkway
1 Unit Available
23401 Via San Martine
23401 Via San Martine, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1240 sqft
This single story town house is off Molton and El Toro, close to Laguna Hills Mall and Shopping Center.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Central Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
25181 Northrup Drive
25181 Northrup Drive, Laguna Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2007 sqft
For private showings call listing agent Andy Woodfill (949) 292-6227 .

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North Laguna Hills
1 Unit Available
23461 Caminito Valle
23461 Caminito Valle, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Great Location, upgraded/updated 2 Levels Townhome, Newer Central Air, FAU heating, 2 skylights, Attached 1 Car Garage with Auto Opener & 1 Carport with Gate to entry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Altisse
1 Unit Available
33 Via Abruzzi
33 Via Abruzzi, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1031 sqft
Panoramic city light and mountain view 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with 1-car attached garage. Upper unit with wood floors throughout, cathedral ceilings & dual tone custom paint.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
California Reflections
1 Unit Available
5 Santa Clara Street
5 Santa Clara Street, Aliso Viejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1386 sqft
Available for lease in the California Reflection community. Entertain and relax in the private and tranquil upgraded back yard which features a panoramic green belt view.

1 of 13

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Seagate Colony
1 Unit Available
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Rancho de los Alisos
12 Units Available
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
59 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
City Guide for Laguna Woods, CA

“Poetry flourishes there [Laguna Woods]. I’ll confirm it if not the way others prove that in old England butterflies stole churned milk and got a name.” (-Manuel Quintero Vargas, “Via Four Times Aurea”)

Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Laguna Woods, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Laguna Woods renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

