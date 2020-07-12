/
apartments with pool
239 Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA with pool
401 Avenida Castilla
401 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath Home, with 2 steps to patio . Quiet location. Newer pretty laminate flooring, light and bright living room. Living room has a large window with shutters. Nice size dining area for you and your guests.
789 Via Los Altos
789 Via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
Lovely single level 2 bedroom Casa Linda. Park right outside to walk right in, no stairs to access this beautiful property. Carport on the same level as home.
254 CALLE ARAGON, unit P
254 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1009 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, NEWER APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. GLASS ENCLOSED BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREENERY & TREES. CUSTOM TILE FLOORING, TASTEFULLY DECORATED. NICELY FURNISHED,END UNIT, CLUBHOUSE 1 & POOL NEARBY.
421 Avenida Castilla
421 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
This wonderful Madrid manor has no one above and no one below. In an outstanding area of Laguna Woods, centrally located with no road noise and is one of the more popular models.
3320 Via Carrizo
3320 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1544 sqft
Welcome to resort living in Laguna Woods.
173 Avenida Majorca
173 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1009 sqft
Vacation with RESORT LIVING near LAGUNA BEACH!..55+ Senior Resort Community of Laguna Woods Village...This Beautiful 2 bedroom-2 bath Lower Majorca model is Fully Furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy the amenities of “The Village” ..
2230 Via Puerta
2230 Via Puerta, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Enjoy The Senior community of Laguna Woods Village 55+~~Live close to Laguna Beach~~No stairs or steps~~No unit above or below~~Close to the carport~~Upgraded Granite counters in the kitchen with a mosaic tile back splash~~Tile flooring in the
2103 Ronda Granada
2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs).
5398 Via Carrizo
5398 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1950 sqft
Enjoy PANORAMIC VIEW of city lights and mountains. Huge greenbelts surround, A true resort living in SENIOR Community for 55+.
175 Avenida Majorca
175 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
770 sqft
This is a superb 55+ 6 month fully furnished rental, that feels like a true vacation resort. Enjoy a quiet location upstairs surrounded by a park like setting with lush green trees.
671 Via Menodz
671 Via Mendoza, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1325 sqft
Lovely furnished unit for you to enjoy. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, Patio, Balcony and Remodeled kitchen. This home has high ceilings, lots of windows cause this unit to be light and bright.
932 Avenida Majorca
932 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1324 sqft
Stunning 'New Seville Model'! Located in the senior resort community of Laguna Woods. Corner unit quiet and peaceful, surrounded by Greenbelt. This home is available fully furnished for all your needs.
24055 Paseo Del Lago
24055 Paseo Del Lago West, Laguna Woods, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
You can't beat senior living at this price with all the added amenities. This is a gorgeous model D on the 4th floor with outstanding Eastern views of the sunrise, hills executive golf course and city lights.
2384 Via Mariposa W
2384 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1190 sqft
Elegantly updated GARDEN VILLA - FIRST FLOOR END UNIT- NO STAIRS OR STEPS - adjacent to the 27 hole Golf Course, near Clubhouse 4 Craft Center-Sewing,Jewelry,Pottery,Lapidary,Photography, heated lap pool,roll-in spa.
643 Avenida Sevilla
643 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1050 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community.
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
3309 Via Carrizo
3309 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1079 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Casa Vista home. Brand new water proof wood finish luxury vinyl floors all over living area, New designer light gray fresh painted walls and ceiling throughout the house.
409 Avenida Castilla
409 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Highly Desired NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW, GROUND LEVEL 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms home inside the 55+ Senior neighborhood and located right inside of Gate 1, Gate 2 & Gate 3. Highly desired REMODELED, RECONFIGURED MADRID model end unit on corner lot.
3111 Via Serena S
3111 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Great View! La Brisa model home, located next to Green Nursery, 2 Bed Room & 2 Bath Room. The homes sit high up on a hill, which provides for cool breezes, and a peaceful, quiet setting, set far back from street traffic.
3104 Via Serena S
3104 Via Serena, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Very Private location, Stunning view of Saddle Back Valley Mountain & Community Nursery, Peaceful & Tranquil....
3132 Via Serena N
3132 Via Serena North, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
989 sqft
SINGLE STORY-no stairs or steps, washer & dryer Ventura Model~quiet hilltop location near Gate 8 & the Community Center. Stunning attention to detail~Scraped ceilings & crown molding give a feeling of elegance throughout.
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
3274 San Amadeo
3274 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1079 sqft
Laguna Woods 55+ senior community. VIEW! REMODELED! FURNISHED! Short or long term RENTAL. Popular Casa Vista floor plan, downstairs, PRIVATE location with beautiful views! Completely furnished with all the luxuries of a 2nd home.
903 RONDA SEVILLA
903 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1057 sqft
55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE.
