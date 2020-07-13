/
pet friendly apartments
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
870 Avenida Sevilla
870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
910 RONDA SEVILLA
910 Ronda Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1009 sqft
Gorgeous One of a Kind home available for long term lease unfurnished. This is not your typical rental. Home sits right on Aliso Creek! Fabulous location and views from living room, patio and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer in Master Bathroom Closet.
Results within 1 mile of Laguna Woods
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,711
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,202
965 sqft
This gated community has a two-story fitness center, pool and cabana-equipped spa. It's just steps away from the Shops at Dos Lagos and the Crossings at Corona. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Lake Forest
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from interstates 405 and 5, this Orange County community offers furnished units and hardwood floors. Nearby upscale dining and shopping, in addition to an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and carport.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Villa Solana
26033 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
980 sqft
1-2 bedrooms near open green spaces, including hiking trails and streams. All units offer patio or balcony vista, hardwood floors, fireplace and roomy walk-in closets. Carport parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive, Laguna Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1138 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Its access to the arts and a front-row seat on the beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Sofi Laguna Hills
24557 Los Alisos Blvd, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1011 sqft
With The Orchard and Laguna Hills Mall only minutes from this community, there's very little residents have to drive for. The pet-friendly community has a beautiful pool and gym. Units feature fireplaces and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Central Laguna Hills
Reata Oakbrook Village
24391 Avenida de la Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1110 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Pool with private cabanas. Residents have access to gym, clubhouse, courtyard, hot tub and pool table. Fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seacove Place
58 Waxwing Ln
58 Waxwing Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
58 Waxwing Ln Available 08/03/20 2 Bd, 2 Ba in Aliso Viejo - Enjoy this newly remodeled unit in Aliso Viejo which boasts a spacious open floor plan with an attached garage and inside laundry room.
1 of 13
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Seagate Colony
51 Whippoorwill Lane
51 Whippoorwill Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
622 sqft
51 Whippoorwill Lane Available 01/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in Aliso Viejo with 1 car garage! - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with detached 1 car garage...
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Central Laguna Hills
24392 Kingston Court
24392 Kingston Ct, Laguna Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Large condo in the well sought after Crestline Village in Laguna Hills. NICLEY UPGRADED end unit 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome has high ceilings, wood floors, recessed lighting and fire place in Living/Dining room area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Laguna Hills
23435 Caminito Lazaro
23435 Caminito Lazaro, Laguna Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached garage is a must see. Upon entering the home you will go up stairs to enter the main floor which consist of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms areas all located on one level.
Results within 5 miles of Laguna Woods
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
106 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
40 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
61 Units Available
City Lights at Town Center
5000 City Lights Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,784
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1188 sqft
Located near shops and restaurants, with Aliso and Woods Canyon Wilderness Park nearby. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature air conditioning, granite counters, and all kitchen appliances. Community amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool, and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Vantis
90 Vantis Dr, Aliso Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,980
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1205 sqft
Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, hot tub, game room, pool table and shuffleboard. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,693
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
27 Units Available
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,983
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1598 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments feature granite counters and hardwood floors. Conveniences include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Walk to nearby stores and restaurants or commute via the San Diego Freeway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
13 Units Available
Rancho de los Alisos
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd, Lake Forest, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,774
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
900 sqft
Within walking distance of Regency Park and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One- and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes like hardwood floors, fireplaces, and granite counters. Pool, gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,848
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,273
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
