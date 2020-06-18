All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 8 Byron Close.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
8 Byron Close
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

8 Byron Close

8 Byron Close · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Byron Close, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Beacon Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RESORT LIVING! PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, perched high up in the coveted Beacon Hill community, this totally remodeled home offers panoramic ocean and hills vies. The California Coastal Interior makes for a relaxed & casual vibe with high-end design features; family room opened up to living room and trash kitchen concept with a beautiful granite slab island. The gourmet kitchen equipped with dual Sub-Zero refrigerators, Viking microwave, dishwasher, and a 6 burner gas range with dual ovens! House also has great indoor/outdoor living accesible by La Cantina doors with Restoration Hardware couches, and a contemporary fire pit! This residence also has room for 4 cars in the driveway in addition to the 2 car garage. Also has A/C.. Other features include a whole house sound system by Sonos, and direct TV. Niguel Shores includes a $3 million dollar clubhouse with Jr. Olympic size pool, spa, 4 tennis courts, sports courts, pickle ball courts, and parks, plus a Bluff top oceanfront park and parking lot with direct access to Strands beach below! Also located next to the Ritz Carlton Hotel, the newly renovated Monarch Beach Resort & Miraval Spa, amazing golf, pristine beaches and the Dana Point Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Byron Close have any available units?
8 Byron Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Byron Close have?
Some of 8 Byron Close's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Byron Close currently offering any rent specials?
8 Byron Close isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Byron Close pet-friendly?
No, 8 Byron Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 8 Byron Close offer parking?
Yes, 8 Byron Close does offer parking.
Does 8 Byron Close have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Byron Close does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Byron Close have a pool?
Yes, 8 Byron Close has a pool.
Does 8 Byron Close have accessible units?
No, 8 Byron Close does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Byron Close have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Byron Close has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego