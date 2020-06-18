8 Byron Close

Amenities
RESORT LIVING! PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, perched high up in the coveted Beacon Hill community, this totally remodeled home offers panoramic ocean and hills vies. The California Coastal Interior makes for a relaxed & casual vibe with high-end design features; family room opened up to living room and trash kitchen concept with a beautiful granite slab island. The gourmet kitchen equipped with dual Sub-Zero refrigerators, Viking microwave, dishwasher, and a 6 burner gas range with dual ovens! House also has great indoor/outdoor living accesible by La Cantina doors with Restoration Hardware couches, and a contemporary fire pit! This residence also has room for 4 cars in the driveway in addition to the 2 car garage. Also has A/C.. Other features include a whole house sound system by Sonos, and direct TV. Niguel Shores includes a $3 million dollar clubhouse with Jr. Olympic size pool, spa, 4 tennis courts, sports courts, pickle ball courts, and parks, plus a Bluff top oceanfront park and parking lot with direct access to Strands beach below! Also located next to the Ritz Carlton Hotel, the newly renovated Monarch Beach Resort & Miraval Spa, amazing golf, pristine beaches and the Dana Point Harbor