Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave range

Desirably located at end of Cul-de-sac with one of the largest lots in the tract. Lovely hills and city lights views. Light and bright with a big back yard, New dual pane windows. Main floor bedroom and bath. Close to award winning schools, Chapparosa Park and walking path to the beach. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator included in lease price.