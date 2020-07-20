Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

No expense spared on this exquisitely appointed, highly upgraded home, remodeled in 2012 and 2018. Spanning over 3,600 sq ft of elegant living space, 4 bedrooms each with an en-suite bath, main floor bedroom, PLUS a huge Bonus Room. A few of the many highlights include brand new engineered wide planked hardwood floors, tall baseboards and dual pane windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter top with inlaid cream Marfil back splash, stainless steel appliances, refinished wood cabinets, walk-in pantry and a large center island. Master bath showcases granite counters, marble and tile shower and separate tub,