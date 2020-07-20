All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 5 Argos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
5 Argos
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

5 Argos

5 Argos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Marina Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5 Argos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Marina Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No expense spared on this exquisitely appointed, highly upgraded home, remodeled in 2012 and 2018. Spanning over 3,600 sq ft of elegant living space, 4 bedrooms each with an en-suite bath, main floor bedroom, PLUS a huge Bonus Room. A few of the many highlights include brand new engineered wide planked hardwood floors, tall baseboards and dual pane windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter top with inlaid cream Marfil back splash, stainless steel appliances, refinished wood cabinets, walk-in pantry and a large center island. Master bath showcases granite counters, marble and tile shower and separate tub,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Argos have any available units?
5 Argos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Argos have?
Some of 5 Argos's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Argos currently offering any rent specials?
5 Argos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Argos pet-friendly?
No, 5 Argos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 5 Argos offer parking?
Yes, 5 Argos offers parking.
Does 5 Argos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Argos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Argos have a pool?
No, 5 Argos does not have a pool.
Does 5 Argos have accessible units?
No, 5 Argos does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Argos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Argos has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
San Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laguna Heights
Marina Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego