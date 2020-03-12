Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

This is an upgraded 2 bedroom 1¾ bath townhome. High vaulted ceiling. Each bedroom has its own private baloney. Light and bright. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, consider is the nicest location in the complex. Beautiful granite kitchen counter with a mosaic backsplash and nice refurbished cabinets. Nice custom entertainment center. Custom ceiling fans and lighting. Association pool and spa are right around the corner. Few steps to a nice private walking trail to the playground, tennis courts and hiking trail that will give you dramatic sunsets views! Ample parking for family and friends. Well maintained HOA, offered association pool, spa and tennis court! Fantastic elementary school is in walking distant. Great Marina Hills shopping center and best yet, you can feel the ocean breezes, an only stone away to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek beach and Headlands trail. Show you will lease!