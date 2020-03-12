All apartments in Laguna Niguel
43 Glen

43 Glen Cv · No Longer Available
Location

43 Glen Cv, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
This is an upgraded 2 bedroom 1¾ bath townhome. High vaulted ceiling. Each bedroom has its own private baloney. Light and bright. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac, consider is the nicest location in the complex. Beautiful granite kitchen counter with a mosaic backsplash and nice refurbished cabinets. Nice custom entertainment center. Custom ceiling fans and lighting. Association pool and spa are right around the corner. Few steps to a nice private walking trail to the playground, tennis courts and hiking trail that will give you dramatic sunsets views! Ample parking for family and friends. Well maintained HOA, offered association pool, spa and tennis court! Fantastic elementary school is in walking distant. Great Marina Hills shopping center and best yet, you can feel the ocean breezes, an only stone away to Dana Point Harbor, Salt Creek beach and Headlands trail. Show you will lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Glen have any available units?
43 Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Glen have?
Some of 43 Glen's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Glen currently offering any rent specials?
43 Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Glen pet-friendly?
No, 43 Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 43 Glen offer parking?
Yes, 43 Glen offers parking.
Does 43 Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Glen have a pool?
Yes, 43 Glen has a pool.
Does 43 Glen have accessible units?
No, 43 Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
