38 Saint Croix

Stunning Mariners Bluff home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes with many designer elements. Upon entering the home there are soaring ceilings in the great room with a fireplace and views of the the backyard. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The backyard is great for entertaining, there are no neighbors behind you and very private. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bath features a double sink vanity. The other bedrooms are roomy and inviting. There is indoor laundry, direct 2 car attached garage. Close proximity to distinguished schools, beach and shopping. This is a must see.