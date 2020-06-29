All apartments in Laguna Niguel
38 Saint Croix

Location

38 Saint Croix, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Mariners Bluff home! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home comes with many designer elements. Upon entering the home there are soaring ceilings in the great room with a fireplace and views of the the backyard. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, cherry wood cabinetry and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The backyard is great for entertaining, there are no neighbors behind you and very private. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bath features a double sink vanity. The other bedrooms are roomy and inviting. There is indoor laundry, direct 2 car attached garage. Close proximity to distinguished schools, beach and shopping. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Saint Croix have any available units?
38 Saint Croix doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Saint Croix have?
Some of 38 Saint Croix's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Saint Croix currently offering any rent specials?
38 Saint Croix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Saint Croix pet-friendly?
No, 38 Saint Croix is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 38 Saint Croix offer parking?
Yes, 38 Saint Croix offers parking.
Does 38 Saint Croix have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Saint Croix does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Saint Croix have a pool?
No, 38 Saint Croix does not have a pool.
Does 38 Saint Croix have accessible units?
No, 38 Saint Croix does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Saint Croix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Saint Croix has units with dishwashers.
