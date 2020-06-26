31596 W. Nine Drive

Amenities

Upgraded 3 Bed/2 Bath Laguna Niguel Condo on Golf Course - This highly upgraded one story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom lower unit condo has golf course views and is available immediately. Short and long term leases will be considered. Features include remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets, extensive pergo flooring throughout, custom paint, recessed lighting, crown molding and a detached 2 car garage. Available immediately. Minutes drive to the beach, 5 star resorts and the Dana Point Harbor. Washer, dryer included. Owner pays HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, barbecue areas. Small pets under 25 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information.



