Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

31076 Montesa Drive

31076 Montesa · No Longer Available
Location

31076 Montesa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Monarch Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
pool
racquetball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
This patio home features ocean and coastline views. The home was freshly painted, has new lighting, new windows and sliders, bathroom fixtures and more. Enter the private, gated patio area with azaleas, blue agapanthus and white roses with its brick patio ready for outdoor entertaining.
A formal entry way leads to the living room and dining areas with soaring ceilings, a contemporary glass chandelier, gas fireplace and ocean views. The eat-in kitchen has white lacquered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and stone-like tile flooring. The master suite has high ceilings and ocean views. There are two more bedrooms, one configured as a den. Walls of new windows/sliders open to a covered rear brick patio. Enjoy resort style private pools, spas and clubhouse facilities for Monarch Summit 1. Close to Salt Creek Beach, The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point Harbor, world class golf clubs, racquetball clubs and the resort destination of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31076 Montesa Drive have any available units?
31076 Montesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 31076 Montesa Drive have?
Some of 31076 Montesa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31076 Montesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31076 Montesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31076 Montesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31076 Montesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 31076 Montesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31076 Montesa Drive offers parking.
Does 31076 Montesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31076 Montesa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31076 Montesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31076 Montesa Drive has a pool.
Does 31076 Montesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 31076 Montesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31076 Montesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31076 Montesa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

