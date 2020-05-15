31076 Montesa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel pool racquetball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool racquetball court

This patio home features ocean and coastline views. The home was freshly painted, has new lighting, new windows and sliders, bathroom fixtures and more. Enter the private, gated patio area with azaleas, blue agapanthus and white roses with its brick patio ready for outdoor entertaining.

A formal entry way leads to the living room and dining areas with soaring ceilings, a contemporary glass chandelier, gas fireplace and ocean views. The eat-in kitchen has white lacquered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and stone-like tile flooring. The master suite has high ceilings and ocean views. There are two more bedrooms, one configured as a den. Walls of new windows/sliders open to a covered rear brick patio. Enjoy resort style private pools, spas and clubhouse facilities for Monarch Summit 1. Close to Salt Creek Beach, The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point Harbor, world class golf clubs, racquetball clubs and the resort destination of Laguna Beach.