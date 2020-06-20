All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
30862 Calle Moraga
30862 Calle Moraga

30862 Calle Moraga
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

30862 Calle Moraga, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Welcome home to this highly upgraded Ocean, City Lights & Hills Views executive home in the prime and picturesque location of "Niguel Summit". Beautiful granite floors welcome you from entry and throughout downstairs, though the bedroom downstairs has high end dark maple wood flooring. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs enjoys a full bedroom and bathroom that doubles as a fabulous and highly upgraded & luxurious powder room. Contemporary fireplace in living room will warm those California Winter Nights! Upstairs flooring is high end dark maple wood throughout, and bathroom floors are tile. Master bedroom offers panoramic and serene views of mountains, golf course, city lights and ocean, a nicely upgraded en-suite with 2 closets. Huge walk in and a wall closet. The two secondary bedrooms situated on the east wing, share a nice size bathroom that is also nicely upgraded. New bathrooms and faucets are also some of the newer upgrades. This beautiful home with quiet backyard, incredible views and low maintenance yard is located in a great cul-de-sac, close to the famous California Riviera and its miles of sandy beaches. Near 5 star resorts of Monarch Beach, Ritz Carlton, and Montage as well as blue ribbon award winning schools, shops, walking and hiking trails, and great restaurants. This is a must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30862 Calle Moraga have any available units?
30862 Calle Moraga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30862 Calle Moraga have?
Some of 30862 Calle Moraga's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30862 Calle Moraga currently offering any rent specials?
30862 Calle Moraga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30862 Calle Moraga pet-friendly?
No, 30862 Calle Moraga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30862 Calle Moraga offer parking?
Yes, 30862 Calle Moraga offers parking.
Does 30862 Calle Moraga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30862 Calle Moraga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30862 Calle Moraga have a pool?
No, 30862 Calle Moraga does not have a pool.
Does 30862 Calle Moraga have accessible units?
Yes, 30862 Calle Moraga has accessible units.
Does 30862 Calle Moraga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30862 Calle Moraga has units with dishwashers.
