30862 Calle Moraga

Amenities

Welcome home to this highly upgraded Ocean, City Lights & Hills Views executive home in the prime and picturesque location of "Niguel Summit". Beautiful granite floors welcome you from entry and throughout downstairs, though the bedroom downstairs has high end dark maple wood flooring. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs enjoys a full bedroom and bathroom that doubles as a fabulous and highly upgraded & luxurious powder room. Contemporary fireplace in living room will warm those California Winter Nights! Upstairs flooring is high end dark maple wood throughout, and bathroom floors are tile. Master bedroom offers panoramic and serene views of mountains, golf course, city lights and ocean, a nicely upgraded en-suite with 2 closets. Huge walk in and a wall closet. The two secondary bedrooms situated on the east wing, share a nice size bathroom that is also nicely upgraded. New bathrooms and faucets are also some of the newer upgrades. This beautiful home with quiet backyard, incredible views and low maintenance yard is located in a great cul-de-sac, close to the famous California Riviera and its miles of sandy beaches. Near 5 star resorts of Monarch Beach, Ritz Carlton, and Montage as well as blue ribbon award winning schools, shops, walking and hiking trails, and great restaurants. This is a must see...