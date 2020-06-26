30762 Calle Malaga

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful Laguna Niguel 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with View on 12 Month Lease - UTILITIES--SCE--SoCal Gas--Moulton Niguel Water District--C R & R Waste



Beautiful two story, with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and an office in a lovely area of Laguna Niguel. Enjoy the canyon view from the living area, master bedroom, and back yard. Interior has been remodeled, no expense spared. Granite counter tops, travertine and wood flooring. Gated courtyard with large back lawn with an amazing view. High vaulted ceilings offer a sense of spaciousness. Downstairs level includes the office, separate dining area, kitchen, family room, half bath and washer dryer room with washer dryer hookups. Upstairs includes all bedrooms and two bathrooms. Tenants to pay for all utilities. Tenants to carry renters insurance for the property. Please call 949-293-8543 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Showings must be approved by tenant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3256898)