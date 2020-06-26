All apartments in Laguna Niguel
30762 Calle Malaga

30762 Calle Malaga · No Longer Available
Location

30762 Calle Malaga, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Summit

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Laguna Niguel 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with View on 12 Month Lease - UTILITIES--SCE--SoCal Gas--Moulton Niguel Water District--C R & R Waste

Beautiful two story, with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and an office in a lovely area of Laguna Niguel. Enjoy the canyon view from the living area, master bedroom, and back yard. Interior has been remodeled, no expense spared. Granite counter tops, travertine and wood flooring. Gated courtyard with large back lawn with an amazing view. High vaulted ceilings offer a sense of spaciousness. Downstairs level includes the office, separate dining area, kitchen, family room, half bath and washer dryer room with washer dryer hookups. Upstairs includes all bedrooms and two bathrooms. Tenants to pay for all utilities. Tenants to carry renters insurance for the property. Please call 949-293-8543 with any questions or to schedule a showing. Showings must be approved by tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3256898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30762 Calle Malaga have any available units?
30762 Calle Malaga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30762 Calle Malaga have?
Some of 30762 Calle Malaga's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30762 Calle Malaga currently offering any rent specials?
30762 Calle Malaga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30762 Calle Malaga pet-friendly?
No, 30762 Calle Malaga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30762 Calle Malaga offer parking?
Yes, 30762 Calle Malaga offers parking.
Does 30762 Calle Malaga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30762 Calle Malaga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30762 Calle Malaga have a pool?
No, 30762 Calle Malaga does not have a pool.
Does 30762 Calle Malaga have accessible units?
No, 30762 Calle Malaga does not have accessible units.
Does 30762 Calle Malaga have units with dishwashers?
No, 30762 Calle Malaga does not have units with dishwashers.
