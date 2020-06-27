30691 Paseo Del Niguel.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Single Level home in premiere Laguna Niguel neighborhood of Vista Del Niguel which is close to the prestigious El Niguel Country Club.

This home is available for immediate occupancy. Home is vacant making it easier to to show. The 3 bedroom home had a 4th bedroom which was converted into a retreat/ office so there is a bonus space or 4th bedroom potential. Newer Hardwood flooring through-out, double pane windows

Updated interior and bathrooms, huge front yard which id completely fenced in. Very private and quiet setting. 3 car side by side garage with direct access to home.