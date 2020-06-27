All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like
30691 Paseo Del Niguel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
30691 Paseo Del Niguel
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

30691 Paseo Del Niguel

30691 Paseo Del Niguel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30691 Paseo Del Niguel, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single Level home in premiere Laguna Niguel neighborhood of Vista Del Niguel which is close to the prestigious El Niguel Country Club.
This home is available for immediate occupancy. Home is vacant making it easier to to show. The 3 bedroom home had a 4th bedroom which was converted into a retreat/ office so there is a bonus space or 4th bedroom potential. Newer Hardwood flooring through-out, double pane windows
Updated interior and bathrooms, huge front yard which id completely fenced in. Very private and quiet setting. 3 car side by side garage with direct access to home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have any available units?
30691 Paseo Del Niguel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have?
Some of 30691 Paseo Del Niguel's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30691 Paseo Del Niguel currently offering any rent specials?
30691 Paseo Del Niguel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30691 Paseo Del Niguel pet-friendly?
No, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel offer parking?
Yes, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel offers parking.
Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have a pool?
Yes, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel has a pool.
Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have accessible units?
No, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel does not have accessible units.
Does 30691 Paseo Del Niguel have units with dishwashers?
No, 30691 Paseo Del Niguel does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly PlacesLaguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego