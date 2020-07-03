29472 Pointe Royale.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful home in a very desirable Laguna Niguel neighborhood. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a separate computer niche. The owner has created very special spaces in this home and the immaculate condition and attention to detail reflects true pride of ownership. Features of the light and bright home include travertine flooring, Karastan carpet, beautiful paint throughout in a neutral palate, custom tile fireplace, French doors, showcase lighting, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The home was also recently re-piped. All three bathrooms offer newer fixtures and faucets, framed mirrors and updated lighting. Terrific open floor plan with large kitchen opening to the family room. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counterspace. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings and the master bath offers a dual sink vanity and generous walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath with two sinks. Professionally landscaped backyard with lots of color, hardscape, a grassy area and custom tiled barbeque area perfect for entertaining. This lovely home is a must see!