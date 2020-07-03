All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

29472 Pointe Royale

29472 Pointe Royale · No Longer Available
Location

29472 Pointe Royale, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in a very desirable Laguna Niguel neighborhood. This lovely home features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and a separate computer niche. The owner has created very special spaces in this home and the immaculate condition and attention to detail reflects true pride of ownership. Features of the light and bright home include travertine flooring, Karastan carpet, beautiful paint throughout in a neutral palate, custom tile fireplace, French doors, showcase lighting, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The home was also recently re-piped. All three bathrooms offer newer fixtures and faucets, framed mirrors and updated lighting. Terrific open floor plan with large kitchen opening to the family room. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counterspace. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings and the master bath offers a dual sink vanity and generous walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath with two sinks. Professionally landscaped backyard with lots of color, hardscape, a grassy area and custom tiled barbeque area perfect for entertaining. This lovely home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 29472 Pointe Royale have any available units?
29472 Pointe Royale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29472 Pointe Royale have?
Some of 29472 Pointe Royale's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29472 Pointe Royale currently offering any rent specials?
29472 Pointe Royale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29472 Pointe Royale pet-friendly?
No, 29472 Pointe Royale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29472 Pointe Royale offer parking?
No, 29472 Pointe Royale does not offer parking.
Does 29472 Pointe Royale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29472 Pointe Royale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29472 Pointe Royale have a pool?
No, 29472 Pointe Royale does not have a pool.
Does 29472 Pointe Royale have accessible units?
No, 29472 Pointe Royale does not have accessible units.
Does 29472 Pointe Royale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29472 Pointe Royale has units with dishwashers.

