Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

29251 Pompano Way

29251 Pompano Way · No Longer Available
Location

29251 Pompano Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
Set on an exquisitely quiet street, this newly updated, pristine home backs up to a picturesque greenbelt and lush foliage. Enter the home through a privacy gate that opens to a Zen-like courtyard, side yard and front door. The open concept living room enjoys a vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace that opens to a spacious backyard, dining room and kitchen. The recently updated kitchen flows nicely into a cozy family room with views of the backyard as well as the front courtyard. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom that overlooks the home's lovely backyard and greenbelt. The master bath features a dual-sink vanity. There are two additional spacious bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The home is located within minutes of all of Laguna Niguel's exceptional recreational amenities including 32 parks, miles of hiking trails, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and award-winning schools. This homes is less than 15 minutes from the area's white sand beaches and world class golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29251 Pompano Way have any available units?
29251 Pompano Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 29251 Pompano Way have?
Some of 29251 Pompano Way's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29251 Pompano Way currently offering any rent specials?
29251 Pompano Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29251 Pompano Way pet-friendly?
No, 29251 Pompano Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 29251 Pompano Way offer parking?
No, 29251 Pompano Way does not offer parking.
Does 29251 Pompano Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29251 Pompano Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29251 Pompano Way have a pool?
No, 29251 Pompano Way does not have a pool.
Does 29251 Pompano Way have accessible units?
No, 29251 Pompano Way does not have accessible units.
Does 29251 Pompano Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 29251 Pompano Way does not have units with dishwashers.
