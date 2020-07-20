29251 Pompano Way

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated fireplace media room courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry media room

Set on an exquisitely quiet street, this newly updated, pristine home backs up to a picturesque greenbelt and lush foliage. Enter the home through a privacy gate that opens to a Zen-like courtyard, side yard and front door. The open concept living room enjoys a vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace that opens to a spacious backyard, dining room and kitchen. The recently updated kitchen flows nicely into a cozy family room with views of the backyard as well as the front courtyard. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom that overlooks the home's lovely backyard and greenbelt. The master bath features a dual-sink vanity. There are two additional spacious bedrooms and a shared bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The home is located within minutes of all of Laguna Niguel's exceptional recreational amenities including 32 parks, miles of hiking trails, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and award-winning schools. This homes is less than 15 minutes from the area's white sand beaches and world class golf.