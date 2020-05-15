All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

28771 Charreadas

28771 Charreadas · No Longer Available
Location

28771 Charreadas, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Colinas de Capistrano

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a must see home in Country View Estates! Come by and picture yourself living in this gorgeous and recently remodeled four bedroom two and half bathroom home. With a large driveway and garage, there's plenty of space for family or having friends over. From the high ceilings, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and lots of natural light shining in, it is easy to fall in love with this home. You have separate living, family, and dining rooms. The master suite is separate from the other 3 rooms. With dual vanities, a shower, and a bathtub... this master bathroom is perfect. Centrally located near the 5 Freeway, only a few miles away from the ocean, and near so many great restaurants and shopping spots. All utilities and lawn maintenance paid by tenant. Pets welcome with additional deposit and $75 pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
rent: 75
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28771 Charreadas have any available units?
28771 Charreadas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28771 Charreadas have?
Some of 28771 Charreadas's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28771 Charreadas currently offering any rent specials?
28771 Charreadas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28771 Charreadas pet-friendly?
Yes, 28771 Charreadas is pet friendly.
Does 28771 Charreadas offer parking?
Yes, 28771 Charreadas offers parking.
Does 28771 Charreadas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28771 Charreadas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28771 Charreadas have a pool?
No, 28771 Charreadas does not have a pool.
Does 28771 Charreadas have accessible units?
No, 28771 Charreadas does not have accessible units.
Does 28771 Charreadas have units with dishwashers?
No, 28771 Charreadas does not have units with dishwashers.

