28771 Charreadas

This is a must see home in Country View Estates! Come by and picture yourself living in this gorgeous and recently remodeled four bedroom two and half bathroom home. With a large driveway and garage, there's plenty of space for family or having friends over. From the high ceilings, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and lots of natural light shining in, it is easy to fall in love with this home. You have separate living, family, and dining rooms. The master suite is separate from the other 3 rooms. With dual vanities, a shower, and a bathtub... this master bathroom is perfect. Centrally located near the 5 Freeway, only a few miles away from the ocean, and near so many great restaurants and shopping spots. All utilities and lawn maintenance paid by tenant. Pets welcome with additional deposit and $75 pet rent.