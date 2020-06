Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Lovely Carriage unit in Sparrow Hill, light and bright floor plan. Newly painted interior, new mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms, marble and new laminate flooring. Granite kitchen counter top, Upgraded main bath and added 1/4 bathroom. Covered deck patio, newer stackable washer & dryer, comes with refrigerator. One car direct access garage from first floor entry. All living area on second floor, association amenities include; pool, spa and tennis courts. Great