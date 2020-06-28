All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25085 SANORIA Street

25085 Sanoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

25085 Sanoria Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Enjoy this beautiful and comfortable light & bright, 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home in prime area of Laguna Niguel. Fully remodeled kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets, light granite counter top, full natural-stone splash, and under-cabinet lighting. New beautiful light porcelain tile flooring installed downstairs. Located in a cul-de-sac with manicured gardens of healthy plants that add privacy to the side patio and the backyard. It has a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining room with opening to the kitchen, family room, laundry/linen closet area, and 1/2-bath downstairs. Carpet on the stairs and upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. The three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Beautiful refrigerator, washer and dryer included. There is an artificial grass area with built-in BBQ and ample room for entertaining in the back patio. A short drive to the beach and Dana Point Harbor. Two nearby HOA parks with tennis courts, basketball, playground, and large grass field. Walking distance to the distinguished Hidden Hills Elementary School. Great price considering owner pays gardener & water bill. Rental term is negotiable. No pets, no smokers. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25085 SANORIA Street have any available units?
25085 SANORIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25085 SANORIA Street have?
Some of 25085 SANORIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25085 SANORIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
25085 SANORIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25085 SANORIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 25085 SANORIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25085 SANORIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 25085 SANORIA Street offers parking.
Does 25085 SANORIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25085 SANORIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25085 SANORIA Street have a pool?
No, 25085 SANORIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 25085 SANORIA Street have accessible units?
No, 25085 SANORIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25085 SANORIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25085 SANORIA Street has units with dishwashers.
