25085 SANORIA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Enjoy this beautiful and comfortable light & bright, 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage home in prime area of Laguna Niguel. Fully remodeled kitchen with beautiful dark wood cabinets, light granite counter top, full natural-stone splash, and under-cabinet lighting. New beautiful light porcelain tile flooring installed downstairs. Located in a cul-de-sac with manicured gardens of healthy plants that add privacy to the side patio and the backyard. It has a spacious living room with a fireplace, dining room with opening to the kitchen, family room, laundry/linen closet area, and 1/2-bath downstairs. Carpet on the stairs and upstairs, ceiling fans in bedrooms and family room. The three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs. Beautiful refrigerator, washer and dryer included. There is an artificial grass area with built-in BBQ and ample room for entertaining in the back patio. A short drive to the beach and Dana Point Harbor. Two nearby HOA parks with tennis courts, basketball, playground, and large grass field. Walking distance to the distinguished Hidden Hills Elementary School. Great price considering owner pays gardener & water bill. Rental term is negotiable. No pets, no smokers. This is a must-see!