Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24557 El Sorrento

24557 El Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

24557 El Sorrento, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful upper floor Costa Bravo condo facing the pool and greens, with 2 BR 2 BA ready for your finishing touches. Inside laundry,
plantation shutters and cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring, fireplace, tiles in the bathroom& laundry and kitchen.
Fridge and washer and dryer comes with the unit .... One car covered garage detached with remote control and ample parking spots for
guests and 2nd car great Unit well situated, facing the pool and greens and very private with an outside patio as well ....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24557 El Sorrento have any available units?
24557 El Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24557 El Sorrento have?
Some of 24557 El Sorrento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24557 El Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
24557 El Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24557 El Sorrento pet-friendly?
No, 24557 El Sorrento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24557 El Sorrento offer parking?
Yes, 24557 El Sorrento offers parking.
Does 24557 El Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24557 El Sorrento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24557 El Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 24557 El Sorrento has a pool.
Does 24557 El Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 24557 El Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 24557 El Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
No, 24557 El Sorrento does not have units with dishwashers.

