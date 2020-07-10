24557 El Sorrento

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful upper floor Costa Bravo condo facing the pool and greens, with 2 BR 2 BA ready for your finishing touches. Inside laundry,

plantation shutters and cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring, fireplace, tiles in the bathroom& laundry and kitchen.

Fridge and washer and dryer comes with the unit .... One car covered garage detached with remote control and ample parking spots for

guests and 2nd car great Unit well situated, facing the pool and greens and very private with an outside patio as well ....