23704 Sea Breeze Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in an energetic neighborhood in Laguna Niguel.



The bright and airy unfurnished interior features recessed/suspended lighting and polished hardwood/tile floors. The nice kitchen is complete with tiled smooth countertops with backsplash, finely crafted wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and package appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet with sliding mirrored doors. Its bathroom, meanwhile, has a single-sink vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel.



The exterior features patio and amenities such as a shared pool. It includes a covered carport (#2). An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and gas heating for climate control. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas and electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash.



Nearby Parks: Clipper Cove Park, Crown Valley Park, Ridge View Park, and Maria Hills Park.



Bus lines:

87 Rancho Santa Margarita - Laguna Niguel - 0.1 mile

85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.1 mile

85 Mission Viejo - Dana Point - 0.1 mile



