Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

23704 Sea Breeze Lane

23704 Sea Breeze Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23704 Sea Breeze Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in an energetic neighborhood in Laguna Niguel.

The bright and airy unfurnished interior features recessed/suspended lighting and polished hardwood/tile floors. The nice kitchen is complete with tiled smooth countertops with backsplash, finely crafted wood cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and package appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The comfy bedroom has a built-in closet with sliding mirrored doors. Its bathroom, meanwhile, has a single-sink vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel.

The exterior features patio and amenities such as a shared pool. It includes a covered carport (#2). An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and gas heating for climate control. Small pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas and electricity. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash.

Nearby Parks: Clipper Cove Park, Crown Valley Park, Ridge View Park, and Maria Hills Park.

Bus lines:
87 Rancho Santa Margarita - Laguna Niguel - 0.1 mile
85 Mission Viejo - Laguna Niguel - 0.1 mile
85 Mission Viejo - Dana Point - 0.1 mile

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5354642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have any available units?
23704 Sea Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have?
Some of 23704 Sea Breeze Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23704 Sea Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23704 Sea Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23704 Sea Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane has a pool.
Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23704 Sea Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23704 Sea Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.

