20 Reggae Court

Nicely Upgraded Executive 1 bedroom with an Upstairs Private Loft with En-Suite 3/4 Bathroom in Beautiful Palm Court! This unit features a Main Floor Master Bedroom with Elegant Ceramic Tile Floors with Beautiful Wood Laminate through the stairwell and loft. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Gorgeous Slab Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet. Base Moulding, Ceiling Fans in each room, Updated Light Fixtures, Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Fireplace in the living room, Dual Vanities in the Master Bath, 2 Outdoor Decks off of the Dining and Loft Areas, Short walk to Pool and Tennis Courts. Path to Chapparosa Park. Minutes to Dana Pt! Close to Shopping, Theaters and Restaurants! Refrigerator is included. Small Quiet Pets will be considered. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator Included.