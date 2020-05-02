All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 20 Reggae Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
20 Reggae Court
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:06 AM

20 Reggae Court

20 Reggae Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
Laguna Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Reggae Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Laguna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Nicely Upgraded Executive 1 bedroom with an Upstairs Private Loft with En-Suite 3/4 Bathroom in Beautiful Palm Court! This unit features a Main Floor Master Bedroom with Elegant Ceramic Tile Floors with Beautiful Wood Laminate through the stairwell and loft. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with Gorgeous Slab Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet. Base Moulding, Ceiling Fans in each room, Updated Light Fixtures, Soaring Cathedral Ceilings, Fireplace in the living room, Dual Vanities in the Master Bath, 2 Outdoor Decks off of the Dining and Loft Areas, Short walk to Pool and Tennis Courts. Path to Chapparosa Park. Minutes to Dana Pt! Close to Shopping, Theaters and Restaurants! Refrigerator is included. Small Quiet Pets will be considered. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Reggae Court have any available units?
20 Reggae Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Reggae Court have?
Some of 20 Reggae Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Reggae Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Reggae Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Reggae Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Reggae Court is pet friendly.
Does 20 Reggae Court offer parking?
Yes, 20 Reggae Court offers parking.
Does 20 Reggae Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Reggae Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Reggae Court have a pool?
Yes, 20 Reggae Court has a pool.
Does 20 Reggae Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Reggae Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Reggae Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Reggae Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego