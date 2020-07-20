18 CARRACK

Amenities

Charming, Upgraded & Classy Beacon Hill Village Cottage at cul-de-sac end next to hillside and greenbelts. Remodeled Granite Kitchen with frig and dining bar open to Family Room and totally private side yard. NEW Family Room flooring to be installed. Big environmentally-friendly private ever-blooming English garden entry plus big private side-yard decks and patio. This detached home offers a spacious floorplan with Travertine and wood floors downstairs and carpet up; Living Room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, big front windows and garden view; and charming Formal Dining Area. Three Bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Powder room down. Washer, Dryer and Garage Frig included without warranty. An open airy feeling throughout with tons of privacy and garden feel. Cozy and warm. Near guest parking. Plus complete Beacon Hill recreation facilities including one of 2 pools and tennis courts around the corner. Lucky tenant!